El Salvador's Vibrant Crater Lake Is A Shimmering Turquoise Jewel For Ecotourists

As one of Central America's most underrated destinations, El Savador is home to a unique lake that can change its color on a whim. Coatepeque Lake is a popular destination for locals and travelers alike, and ever since 1998, this lake situated in a volcanic caldera, periodically changes its water's color from a clear blue to a jewel-like turquoise hue.

Experts don't really know why this happens, but some believe it's because of some of the algae in the water. What is known is that Lake Coatepeque continues to marvel both Salvatoreans and ecotouristic enthusiasts by unexpectedly changing colors between the months of June and August, making it a must-see destination for anyone traveling in the country.

Coatepeque means "the hill of the snakes" in Nahuatl, and here you can enjoy a variety of water sports and activities like kayaking, jet skiing, diving, or just sailing around in a boat. It's also a great place for hiking through and basking in the scenery of the three volcanoes surrounding the lake: Santa Ana, Izalco, and Cerro Verde. So, if you're looking to spend some time in El Salvador away from big cities, this unique volcanic lake is definitely the place for you.