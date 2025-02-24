A Little Oregon City Surrounded In Mountains And Canyons Is An Underappreciated Base For Outdoor Adventure

Oregon is known for its quirky towns, rugged coastline, wet winters, and incredible craft beer scene. And, with over 360 state parks, 15 million acres of Bureau of Land Management wilderness, and 11 national forests, it's also one of the premier destinations for outdoor enthusiasts. Situated near the Idaho border, one town is an underappreciated base offering endless nature adventures in the wilds of eastern Oregon: Baker City.

Once a stop along the Oregon Trail, Baker City became an official town in 1874 after prospectors discovered gold. Between approximately 1880 and 1899, miners hauled over 434,850 ounces of gold from the earth, making Baker City Oregon's greatest gold rush success story. You can still see the massive Armstrong Nugget — the largest intact gold nugget discovered in Oregon that's still whole today — at the Baker Heritage Museum. It weighs over 5.5 pounds! While many mining outposts turned into ghost towns, Baker City continued to thrive. Despite its high desert location, the town became the largest community between Salt Lake City and Portland with a grand Victorian-era hotel and even an opera house.

Today, Baker City has a population of around 10,000 and is a comfortable base for exploring the towering Elkhorn Mountains, Snake River, numerous lakes, Hells Canyon — the deepest canyon in North America — and hundreds of trails. After getting outdoors, discover Baker City's breweries, restaurants, museums, and beautifully restored downtown. You'll need a car to experience the area and we recommend visiting between May and mid-July for sunny skies and less extreme temperatures.