A Little Oregon City Surrounded In Mountains And Canyons Is An Underappreciated Base For Outdoor Adventure
Oregon is known for its quirky towns, rugged coastline, wet winters, and incredible craft beer scene. And, with over 360 state parks, 15 million acres of Bureau of Land Management wilderness, and 11 national forests, it's also one of the premier destinations for outdoor enthusiasts. Situated near the Idaho border, one town is an underappreciated base offering endless nature adventures in the wilds of eastern Oregon: Baker City.
Once a stop along the Oregon Trail, Baker City became an official town in 1874 after prospectors discovered gold. Between approximately 1880 and 1899, miners hauled over 434,850 ounces of gold from the earth, making Baker City Oregon's greatest gold rush success story. You can still see the massive Armstrong Nugget — the largest intact gold nugget discovered in Oregon that's still whole today — at the Baker Heritage Museum. It weighs over 5.5 pounds! While many mining outposts turned into ghost towns, Baker City continued to thrive. Despite its high desert location, the town became the largest community between Salt Lake City and Portland with a grand Victorian-era hotel and even an opera house.
Today, Baker City has a population of around 10,000 and is a comfortable base for exploring the towering Elkhorn Mountains, Snake River, numerous lakes, Hells Canyon — the deepest canyon in North America — and hundreds of trails. After getting outdoors, discover Baker City's breweries, restaurants, museums, and beautifully restored downtown. You'll need a car to experience the area and we recommend visiting between May and mid-July for sunny skies and less extreme temperatures.
The best outdoor adventures near Baker City
It's difficult to choose only the best fun outdoor activities near Baker City; there's so much to do! Located just west of town, the Elkhorn Mountains preside over lush valleys and offer opportunities for primitive camping, backpacking, mountain biking, and hiking through sub-alpine forests and grasslands. Follow the 12.4-mile out-and-back trail to Rock Creek Butte and take in panoramic views from the fifth tallest peak in Oregon (9,106 feet). The trail takes around eight hours and isn't for the faint of heart. If you plan to go alone, keep in mind these safety tips before your solo hike.
Mountain bikers can't miss the trails surrounding Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. About an hour's drive from Baker City, the 8 miles of single-track trails are considered some of the best in eastern Oregon. Warm up with the Broadway Flow Trail, a 3-mile descent that drops 900 feet in 2 miles. Those seeking a more relaxed ride should try the 16-mile Lake Shore Trail, which circles Phillips Lake and offers gorgeous wildflower views between May and June. The Lake Shore Trail is also a good choice for hikers because of its smooth terrain and little to no elevation.
Spread over a staggering 652,488 acres, Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is another must-visit destination for wilderness lovers. Think vast networks of over 900 trails, rugged mountain peaks, abandoned settlements, and the rushing Snake River. Notable experiences include riverside camping along the 45.5-mile Snake River Trail, rafting through Hells Canyon with Winding Waters River Expeditions, and jet boat trips with Hells Canyon Adventures that will get your adrenaline pumping.
Discover things to do in Baker City's vibrant downtown
Baker City offers so much that, beyond its outdoor activities, it truly deserves its own spotlight. We recommend allocating at least two days so you can see all the sites and get a feel for the town. At the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, stroll along 4 miles of interpretive trails and learn about the journey west. Discover more of the town's history at Baker Heritage Museum and check out the impressive rock and gem collection. Historic home lovers can't miss the Italianate-style Leo Adler House from 1889.
In terms of food and drink, visitors to Baker City are spoiled for choice. For a wide selection of craft beers in an inviting setting, stop by Barley Brown's Tasting Room or North Seven Brewing Company. Eagle Cap Grill and Latitude 45 Grille both offer juicy steaks, burgers, pastas, and generous portions. However, for traditional diner fare and the fluffiest pancakes, don't miss Inland Cafe. Plus, Sweet Wife Baking has the best cinnamon rolls in town.
Although there are many campgrounds near Baker City, if you're looking for more amenities and a unique stay, you should spend the night at the Geiser Grand Hotel. Dating back to 1889, this historic hotel will transport you to the town's Victorian heyday. Rates start from around $220 per night. Another option for modern amenities and B&B hospitality is Blue Door Inn. Situated steps from downtown, this cozy inn boasts two spacious living rooms, high-speed internet, and a beautiful front yard. Prices start from $160 per night.