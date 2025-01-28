Craft Beer, Art, And Outdoor Adventure Unite In This Naturally Breathtaking Oregon City
Tucked away at the edge of the Cascade Mountains, Bend, Oregon, feels like a city right out of the pages of a fairy tale. With its charming downtown, thriving art and craft beer community, and world-class hiking, this high-desert town captures the hearts of all who visit. The central Oregon city boasts easy access to mountains and a crystal-clear river that runs right through its heart. It's a nature-lovers paradise, but it also appeals to anyone who loves spending time in a thriving downtown. With four stunning seasons, each with something unique to offer, Bend is the kind of place you'll want to visit again and again.
Getting to Bend is easy, although road trippers will want to pay heed to the weather as conditions can be precarious, and some routes might be closed during snowy seasons. The drive to Bend is about 160 miles from Portland, Oregon. If you've never taken a scenic drive through Oregon, let this be your sign — there's nothing quite like it. After all, not every path takes you in proximity to a horror icon, like the infamous artisan-built Timberline Lodge used in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" or the breathtaking beauty of a hidden, enchanting waterfall. Many choose to fly into Portland and then drive to Bend, but Redmond Municipal Airport is only 17 miles from the city. It's on the smaller side with limited flights, but if you can find a flight that works, it can save you quite a bit of travel time.
Outdoor activities in Bend
Oregon has many incredible vacation spots, but Bend is special. Hikers, mountain bikers, and skiers will appreciate the near-instant access they have to the mountains. The drive from Bend to Mt. Bachelor is just 30 minutes, and if you don't have a car, you can take a local shuttle that runs year-round for just $12 roundtrip. Winter visitors to the mountain can ski, snowboard, or cross-country ski. Summer visitors to Mt. Bachelor can take advantage of the mild weather and go fly fishing, hiking, or mountain biking. Even more mountains abound at the Three Sisters, a cluster of volcanoes that all have an elevation of more than 10,000 feet and are popular destinations to hike, climb, and bike.
Visitors looking for a short and pleasant hike with an incredible payoff will want to check out Tumalo Falls. This half-mile roundtrip hike is just a short drive from Bend and culminates with a 97-foot waterfall. Adventurous hikers can keep hiking — the longer version of the trail is 8 miles long.
Water lovers will want to schedule time at the Deschutes River. The Deschutes River is over 250 miles long and runs through some of the prettiest scenery you'll find in Oregon. If you've brought the family, rent a canoe and paddle down the river. If the weather is warm enough, swap out the canoe for tubes. Adventurous folks might even enjoy whitewater rafting. The Deschutes has several Class III rapids that guarantee adventure.
Vibrant downtown Bend has a lot to offer
After a full day of hiking, fishing, or paddleboarding, head downtown for an adult beverage at one of Bend's breweries, distilleries, or cocktail bars. Bend has a rich craft beer community, so you'll always be within driving distance of a brewery when you're in town. While you have many to choose from, be sure to visit the first and oldest brewery, Deschutes Brewery, for award-winning beer and tasty food. If you prefer a cocktail, Bend has many quaint cocktail bars where you can find a superior craft cocktail, sometimes even made with local liquor brands that source water from the Cascade mountains. Don't miss out on Dogwood, a cocktail bar with seasonal cocktails made from fresh ingredients that will add a touch of whimsy to your trip.
Bend's art and live music scene is vibrant and thriving, and handcrafted works are everywhere in this Oregon town. Take a scenic drive through Bend on the Roundabout Art Route, where you'll discover nearly 30 one-of-a-kind sculptures in an exhibit that was recognized as an innovative approach to art by Americans for the Arts. Art lovers, history buffs, and anyone with a curious mind will appreciate the many museums in Bend, ranging in focus from local artists to the area's natural history. Bend is even home to an aircraft museum, which displays 20 rare aircraft dating back to the Second World War.