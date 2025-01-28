Craft Beer, Art, And Outdoor Adventure Unite In This Naturally Breathtaking Oregon City

Tucked away at the edge of the Cascade Mountains, Bend, Oregon, feels like a city right out of the pages of a fairy tale. With its charming downtown, thriving art and craft beer community, and world-class hiking, this high-desert town captures the hearts of all who visit. The central Oregon city boasts easy access to mountains and a crystal-clear river that runs right through its heart. It's a nature-lovers paradise, but it also appeals to anyone who loves spending time in a thriving downtown. With four stunning seasons, each with something unique to offer, Bend is the kind of place you'll want to visit again and again.

Getting to Bend is easy, although road trippers will want to pay heed to the weather as conditions can be precarious, and some routes might be closed during snowy seasons. The drive to Bend is about 160 miles from Portland, Oregon. If you've never taken a scenic drive through Oregon, let this be your sign — there's nothing quite like it. After all, not every path takes you in proximity to a horror icon, like the infamous artisan-built Timberline Lodge used in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" or the breathtaking beauty of a hidden, enchanting waterfall. Many choose to fly into Portland and then drive to Bend, but Redmond Municipal Airport is only 17 miles from the city. It's on the smaller side with limited flights, but if you can find a flight that works, it can save you quite a bit of travel time.