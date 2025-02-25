The Baja Peninsula Hotspot With Upscale Resorts And Michelin-Star Eats Deserves More Than Its Spring Break Rep

Sitting at the very tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is often maligned as a raucous party town. However, you shouldn't write it off just based on that misconception — the palm-shadowed shores of this sun-soaked city actually back onto some of Mexico's most exclusive luxury resorts and Michelin-lauded restaurants, perfect for travelers seeking a high-end experience. Sidestep the spring break party packages and instead plan to sail out on a lavish sightseeing tour, watch the multi-hued west coast sunsets from pristine, private sands, and dine on sumptuous Mexican delicacies on your next Cabo San Lucas stay.

It's very easy to get to Cabo San Lucas from almost anywhere in the states. More than 25 airports across 18 U.S. states offer direct flights to the coastal city, and there are one-stop options from almost every airport in the country. From Los Cabos International Airport, you can reach your beachfront stay in just a half an hour drive. For those with a little extra time to spend on the journey, the sweeping Baja Peninsula is also a very popular road trip destination. With around 20 hours of total road time required from the U.S.-Mexico border to Cabo San Lucas, road travelers can add some fun to their trip by diverting off into some of the best magical towns in Mexico and breaking for a taste of the deliciously sustainable farm-to-fork foodie scene that is flourishing in the desert of Baja California. No matter how you reach Baja Peninsula's southerly city, you should make sure to pack your sun protection and beachwear — on average, temperatures are around 78 degrees Fahrenheit but can climb over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the hottest months in this tropical desert destination.