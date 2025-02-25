The Baja Peninsula Hotspot With Upscale Resorts And Michelin-Star Eats Deserves More Than Its Spring Break Rep
Sitting at the very tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is often maligned as a raucous party town. However, you shouldn't write it off just based on that misconception — the palm-shadowed shores of this sun-soaked city actually back onto some of Mexico's most exclusive luxury resorts and Michelin-lauded restaurants, perfect for travelers seeking a high-end experience. Sidestep the spring break party packages and instead plan to sail out on a lavish sightseeing tour, watch the multi-hued west coast sunsets from pristine, private sands, and dine on sumptuous Mexican delicacies on your next Cabo San Lucas stay.
It's very easy to get to Cabo San Lucas from almost anywhere in the states. More than 25 airports across 18 U.S. states offer direct flights to the coastal city, and there are one-stop options from almost every airport in the country. From Los Cabos International Airport, you can reach your beachfront stay in just a half an hour drive. For those with a little extra time to spend on the journey, the sweeping Baja Peninsula is also a very popular road trip destination. With around 20 hours of total road time required from the U.S.-Mexico border to Cabo San Lucas, road travelers can add some fun to their trip by diverting off into some of the best magical towns in Mexico and breaking for a taste of the deliciously sustainable farm-to-fork foodie scene that is flourishing in the desert of Baja California. No matter how you reach Baja Peninsula's southerly city, you should make sure to pack your sun protection and beachwear — on average, temperatures are around 78 degrees Fahrenheit but can climb over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the hottest months in this tropical desert destination.
Choose from many high-end, exclusive resorts for your next stay in Cabo San Lucas
Already home to exceptional boutique stays and sprawling oceanfront resorts, Cabo San Lucas' luxury offerings are only growing. In fact, a host of new high-end hotels open in this tourist-friendly city each year, joining the many worldwide splurge-worthy, over-the-top luxury resorts. Choose to stay tucked behind a barrier of sea-washed bluffs at the cliffside Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, where your room's balcony will have a private plunge pool to compliment an on-site spa which takes inspiration from traditional Mexican folk healing practices. Or, if spending time in the ocean is your top priority, choose the Chileno Bay Resort & Residences. This chic stay backs onto one of the only swimmable shores in Los Cabos, where the clear waters ebb and flow over a coral reef. From the comfort of your resort, you can arrange to snorkel with the sea turtles and tropical fish that inhabit the cove or sail into the sunset on a private catamaran excursion.
If you're arranging a stay after late 2025, you'll be able to stretch out on Amanvari's private sands. The first Mexican installment of the Aman ultra-luxury resort chain will offer guests an indoor-outdoor experience, where you can watch the waves of the Sea of Cortez from your villa veranda or from the floor-to-ceiling windows of the internal courtyard. Alternatively, explore the 1,800-acre sprawl of the new Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol. which is an ideal option for travelers seeking a luxury wellness retreat, with five on-site swimming pools and a 59,000-square-foot wellness center.
Taste fine-dining takes on Mexican classics in Cabo San Lucas' best restaurants
Since Mexico's 2024 inauguration into the Michelin Guide, the country's fine dining scene has taken its well-deserved place in the global spotlight. The tire-manufacturing gourmands graced Los Cabos with one Michelin Star, two Green Stars, and two Bib Gourmands, in addition to recommending nine restaurants for travelers to try on their next visit to the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula. The crowning accolade of the Michelin Star was awarded to Cocina de Autor, situated within another of the city's opulent resorts, Grand Velas Los Cabos. The oceanfront establishment dishes up eight to 10-course dining experiences, with each plate offering an inventive take on Mexican classics. Though the menu varies seasonally, you can expect premium cuts of farm fresh meat and fish, carefully paired wines, and creative cocktails.
Guests and visitors to Chileno Bay Resort & Residences can also dine on a Michelin-recommended meal in-house at Comal. The resort's live-action Raw Bar whips together succulent servings of ceviche to eat alongside ocean fresh oysters and traditional barbacoa elevated by wagyu cuts. Quintessential Mexican flavors and techniques are on display at all of Cabo's best fine dining restaurants, but they take center stage at Mezcal, in Montage Los Cabos resort. There, the mole is a 32-flavor masterpiece that is packed into empanadas, the tacos are topped with octopus in a tangy salsa verde, and the cocktail menu mixes world-class mezcals into recipes inspired by Mexico's ancient gods.