A Deliciously Sustainable Farm-To-Fork Foodie Scene Flourishes In The Desert Of Baja California

While the Baja Peninsula is renowned for glitzy party time in Cabo, affordable beach towns, and amazing snorkeling spots at La Paz and Loreto, the states of Baja California and Baja California Sur deserve to be recognized for another reason: a farm-to-fork foodie scene that alone makes it worth a trip. Though the Baja California desert covers much of the region, meaning arable land is at a premium, eating a sustainable locavore diet — where the majority of ingredients in your food comes from the region — isn't hugely difficult.

On a recent trip to Loreto in Baja California Sur, I got the chance to experience more farm on my fork than I usually do. Driving to see the San Javier Mission, we stopped to visit a ranch and share a bite with the family who live there. The abuela presiding over the wood-burning stove in the back was unimpressed with my tortilla-making skills ("Bad," she tskked, and she threw my misshapen lumps into the fire), but I eagerly ate the ones she smacked to perfection between practiced hands, smeared with mashed beans and crumbles of fresh cheese. I even milked a goat, which was not as adorable as TikTok had led me to believe it would be. From tiny, family-run roadside stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants, cooks in Baja know how to make use of what the land provides and how to make it delicious.