Road Trip Across America Enjoying 70-Degree Weather The Whole Time With This Climate Scientist's Route

Make sure you've got a decent amount of time to dedicate to Brian Brettschneider's mild-weather road trip, as both the coastal and interior routes are at least 7,000 miles long. In fact, you'd have to take an entire year off from your work schedule to traverse the whole thing, but it'll be a worthwhile journey with the best and most consistent weather you've ever experienced. Brian's blog gives drivers step-by-step instructions on how to complete this epic journey. The coastal route begins in Tampa, Florida, in January, and heads nearly 7,500 miles through the country up the East Coast, west along the country's northern border and south to San Diego, California. The interior route starts in Brownsville, Texas, and also ends in San Diego after a journey through the Midwest and states including Montana and Arizona.

For the greatest variety of scenery and sites, we suggest following the coastal route. You can sink your toes in Florida's soft sands after the turn of the New Year, then cruise up I-95 to enjoy the natural beauty of North Carolina's Coastal Plain region come March. As summer begins in June, you'll work your way through various states, from New York to Montana, all within the month! Summertime in America can be a heated affair, making it difficult to avoid higher temperatures, so you'll be racing against the sun to get to your next stop. The road in July is also a speedy one, heading from Idaho through Oregon. As you enter fall, the road veers off into more mountainous terrain, onto eastern Oregon's highways that eventually take you to Utah. In October, rural roads take you to Albuquerque until November, when you'll escape the beginnings of winter in warm Phoenix. As December sets in, this epic year-long journey draws to a close, with the road heading through Los Angeles, culminating in San Diego.