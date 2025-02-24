The Non-Obvious Luggage Hack That Makes Sleeping In A Coach-Class Train Car Comfortable

Traveling the country by train is a unique experience, particularly if you're doing an overnight or multiple-day trip. No stop signs, traffic delays, or bad drivers to worry about, and you can just sit back, relax, and even get some shuteye. While you can opt for a private sleeping room on some trains, it may be out of your budget. If that's the case, there is a pretty fantastic hack that you can use to make sleeping in a coach seat more comfortable. If you happen to be on a train that has a leg rest, you can put your suitcase underneath to raise it up to a horizontal position, rather than leave it at an angle. That way you can curl up a bit and sleep on your side if you like, and your legs won't slip down. It can help you pass the night in blissful slumber rather than waking up with an achy back.

It can be tough to travel on trains if you're a side sleeper. Having a way to make yourself more comfortable can make a big difference when you arrive at your destination. In addition, it's a good idea to pick a seat that isn't near the door because, depending on where you're traveling, it may be cold every time it opens. It's also best to sit away from the restroom because that area can get noisy.