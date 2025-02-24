The Non-Obvious Luggage Hack That Makes Sleeping In A Coach-Class Train Car Comfortable
Traveling the country by train is a unique experience, particularly if you're doing an overnight or multiple-day trip. No stop signs, traffic delays, or bad drivers to worry about, and you can just sit back, relax, and even get some shuteye. While you can opt for a private sleeping room on some trains, it may be out of your budget. If that's the case, there is a pretty fantastic hack that you can use to make sleeping in a coach seat more comfortable. If you happen to be on a train that has a leg rest, you can put your suitcase underneath to raise it up to a horizontal position, rather than leave it at an angle. That way you can curl up a bit and sleep on your side if you like, and your legs won't slip down. It can help you pass the night in blissful slumber rather than waking up with an achy back.
It can be tough to travel on trains if you're a side sleeper. Having a way to make yourself more comfortable can make a big difference when you arrive at your destination. In addition, it's a good idea to pick a seat that isn't near the door because, depending on where you're traveling, it may be cold every time it opens. It's also best to sit away from the restroom because that area can get noisy.
More tips to sleep comfortably in a coach-class train car
If you're traveling overnight, bringing a few items in a sleeping kit can help maximize your slumber. Grab a bag and put in a sleep mask and earplugs or headphones. You can even try a combo item like the Musicozy Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask with Headphones, which has both. It's worth bringing a blanket or cozy hoodie in case you get chilly, as well as some snacks and drinks (though you can always visit the cafe car), sleep aids if you need them, a book/podcast/audiobook for entertainment, a neck pillow, and a toothbrush and toothpaste so you can freshen up in the morning. In addition, it's a good idea to wear comfortable clothing. You don't have to travel in pajamas, but soft clothes without zippers will make your rest much more comfortable. Plus, a bit of a stretch can help you settle down. In fact, it's generally a good idea to get up and stretch your legs during long-haul train rides.
There is another thing that's very important to keep in mind if you plan on sleeping on a train: Public transportation can be a hotbed for pickpockets. It's not a bad idea to wear a money belt with your documents under your clothing and make sure your bags have a lock on them. (If you use the hack, your suitcase is under your legs, so that makes it harder to get to). One more great pickpocket prevention tip from travel pro Rick Steves is to clip your items to your seat. It can give you some peace of mind, which may, in turn, help you doze off for the night.