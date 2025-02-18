One Simple Tip Can Dramatically Transform Your Travel Experience During Long-Haul Train Rides
There is something about a long train ride. You get to experience not just the destination you're planning to visit, but the beautiful scenery along the way. There is a meditative quality to watching the landscape roll by, whether you're taking a breathtaking winter train across America, a trip through fall foliage, or riding between countries in Europe. You don't have to worry about watching the road as you drive, and you can just sit back and relax. However, there is one simple tip that can make the train experience more enjoyable if you're in it for the long haul: Get up and walk around as you travel.
In fact, trains like Amtrak encourage you to walk around as much as you like on their website, though they do caution you to wear your shoes while doing so. That's something that's much harder to do on planes. Some trains, like the Royal Scotsman in Scotland or the Bernina Express through Eurail, have observation cars — sometimes called panorama cars — for the perfect view. (Some require reservations, so make sure to check.) You may find dining cars or viewing platforms on some lines as well. It also gives you a chance to meet people. There is something about a long ride on a train that makes fast friends of strangers, but if your only walk is between your seat and the restroom, you'll be missing out.
Other good reasons to get up and move on a long-haul train ride
Another reason to get up and move on a long-haul train ride is to keep your circulation going. While the scenery is wonderful, sitting for long periods may make you more susceptible to deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition in which a blood clot forms in your legs and travels to your lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism. (This can also happen on a plane.) It's rare, but you can help prevent it by walking around every two to three hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Your smartwatch may have a prompt for you to move that you can set up. (You can also move your calf muscles by lifting and lowering your heels and toes.) In addition, wear comfortable clothing for your trip for ease of movement.
Trains are a great way to enjoy the scenery, and you may be distracted by the sights passing by, the romance of a train ride, and the excitement of visiting a new place, but you have to remember to have your ticket on you at all times. Not doing so is a common transit mistake in Europe. They often work on the honor system, but there are spot checks, and you don't want to be caught without your ticket. There is another caveat about walking around the train that you should keep in mind. Pickpocketing often occurs on public transportation, so know where your things are, and consider wearing a money belt under your clothing to store your money, credit cards, and passport.