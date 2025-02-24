Rick Steves Shares His Tips That Could Save You A Doctor's Visit While Traveling Around Europe

If you're traveling, you've probably prepped for a number of possible disasters. You may put your medication in your carry-on in case your luggage is lost or purchase travel insurance in case of flight or hotel cancellations. What you probably don't plan for is a trip to the doctor. No one wants to get sick or injured on vacation, and European travel pro Rick Steves has some advice on how to avoid a hospital visit.

On his website, Steves has some basic first-aid tips and sickness-prevention ideas to help out while traveling in Europe. For instance, many of us get headaches on vacation, and Steves tells us that if you need Tylenol (acetaminophen), you'll want to ask for paracetamol in Europe and many parts of the globe, which can also bring down a fever. He also reminds us that thermometers are measured in Celsius, so if you have a reading of 37 degrees Celsius, that's about 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Pharmacies are also easily identifiable by a green cross in Europe.

Another really common complaint on vacation is having blisters develop on your feet. When packing, skip the new shoes. If you haven't worn them before or they're not broken in, you won't know if they're comfortable for hours of sightseeing. If you already have blisters, you can pick up some moleskin or blister bandages in a pharmacy, but prevention is key. Steves tells us you can purchase anti-friction balm from a sports store, or you can try using petroleum jelly like marathon runners. You just put it on places that might chafe, like your heels and toes.