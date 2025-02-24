The 'Irish Capital Of Texas' Is An Underrated City Outside Fort Worth Full Of History And Local Charm

Like its namesake, Dublin is recognized in Texas as a big bottler. But instead of Irish whiskey, the city is known for its iconic soda facility. Dublin Bottling Works opened in 1891 and remains the oldest soda bottling plant in the state. It was also the first facility to bottle the illustrious Dr Pepper. If exotic flavors like strawberry bliss, ginger beer, or blueberry soda float your boat, stop by the Dublin Bottling Works store and sip its vintage soda pop. There are 18 flavors to choose from, and the so-called "Keepers of the Sweet" only uses pure cane sugar in its drinks.

You can also discover how cave-aged cheese is made when you take a fascinating behind-the-scenes tour of Veldhuizen Texas Farmstead Cheese. This family-owned farmstead produces 20 varieties of raw milk cheese, including Dublin Karst and Bosque Blue. Tours of the property offer an inside look at the cheese-making process and the aging cave. The business makes over 60 wheels of cheese every week, and tours are run on Thursdays at noon and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., depending on the weather. While there are no tours in August, you can always stop by the store to sample your favorites.

Pair your cheese tasting with delicious wines at Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery. You'll enjoy a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wine. Visit on the weekends to enjoy a flight of mimosas or grab a pint from Lucky Brewing Company, its sister brewery. If you want an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Texas, head to Fredricksburg for a slice of German food, architecture, and culture.