The 'Irish Capital Of Texas' Is An Underrated City Outside Fort Worth Full Of History And Local Charm
Green shamrocks, Celtic inspiration, and shades of green are everywhere in the cute, little Texas town of Dublin. Named after the Irish capital, this treasure of a destination is located about 90 minutes south of Fort Worth. In fact, Governor Rich Perry officially named Dublin "the Irish Capital of Texas" in 2005.
The easiest way to get to Dublin is to fly into the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (about 110 miles away). The town is also easily reached from the regional airport at Comanche. Of course, the best time of year to visit Dublin is during its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, when everyone dons their best green outfit to celebrate. Watch the parade, listen to the kilted bagpipers, and check out the lucky leprechauns. It's like finding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. To keep the celebratory spirit going even after you leave Dublin, consider a stop in Grandbury, the "Celebration Capital of Texas," just 50 minutes away.
Sip and savor with the locals in Dublin, Texas
Like its namesake, Dublin is recognized in Texas as a big bottler. But instead of Irish whiskey, the city is known for its iconic soda facility. Dublin Bottling Works opened in 1891 and remains the oldest soda bottling plant in the state. It was also the first facility to bottle the illustrious Dr Pepper. If exotic flavors like strawberry bliss, ginger beer, or blueberry soda float your boat, stop by the Dublin Bottling Works store and sip its vintage soda pop. There are 18 flavors to choose from, and the so-called "Keepers of the Sweet" only uses pure cane sugar in its drinks.
You can also discover how cave-aged cheese is made when you take a fascinating behind-the-scenes tour of Veldhuizen Texas Farmstead Cheese. This family-owned farmstead produces 20 varieties of raw milk cheese, including Dublin Karst and Bosque Blue. Tours of the property offer an inside look at the cheese-making process and the aging cave. The business makes over 60 wheels of cheese every week, and tours are run on Thursdays at noon and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., depending on the weather. While there are no tours in August, you can always stop by the store to sample your favorites.
Pair your cheese tasting with delicious wines at Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery. You'll enjoy a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wine. Visit on the weekends to enjoy a flight of mimosas or grab a pint from Lucky Brewing Company, its sister brewery. If you want an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Texas, head to Fredricksburg for a slice of German food, architecture, and culture.
Discover museums, rodeo history, and more in Dublin
Dublin is also steeped in rich history, with more museums per capita than anywhere else in the state. You can learn about the city's connection with professional golfers, cowboys, and rodeo champions. Start at the Ben Hogan Museum, where you'll be inspired by the story of the legendary golfer who grew up in Dublin. At the Dublin Rodeo Heritage Museum, you can discover how Everett Colborn and Gene Autry built the "World Championship Rodeo" in the mid-1900s. Visit the Dublin Historical Museum to learn more about how the town grew and developed over the years.
When staying overnight in Dublin, your best bet for accommodations is to stay at a bed and breakfast, Airbnb, or RV park. Wake up to your favorite coffee, sandwiches, and baked goods when you meet the friendly folks at Blackjack's. For a taste of comfort food, stop at Backwoods, which is known for its chicken-fried steak, jalapeño creamed corn, and brisket nachos. Eat where the locals do at Granny Clark's Restaurant for down-home fare and a small-town Texas atmosphere. When you've seen all Dublin has to offer, stop in San Antonio to experience its scenic and iconic River Walk.