The 'Celebration Capital Of Texas' Is A Historic Hub Of Southern Culture, Cuisine And Beaches
While big cities like Houston and Dallas get most of the attention, Texas offers a wide array of vacation options, so you can find all kinds of hidden gems scattered throughout the Lone Star State. If you're looking to celebrate a momentous occasion on your trip, you may want to venture to the "Celebration Capital of Texas," aka Granbury.
Located close to Dallas and its largest contiguous arts district, Granbury is situated along the Brazos River and next to Lake Granbury. Although the city isn't as large as its next-door neighbor, it's full of fun, excitement, and, of course, celebrations. Since its founding in 1866, the party has never stopped.
But you don't have to be celebrating anything in particular to get a kick out of Granbury. With a vast selection of Texas cuisine, culture, and a riverside beach, this town has a lot to offer. Here's why you should put Granbury on your travel bucket list.
Why is Granbury the celebration capital of Texas?
As the saying goes, "Everything is bigger in Texas," and that extends to official titles. The Texas legislature does not shy away from making official resolutions to honor various cities within the state. For example, you can head over to Lockhart, an overlooked foodie city that is also officially recognized as "Texas' BBQ Capital." For Granbury, the proclamation came on June 11, 2023. According to the resolution, "Granbury appeals to many Texans as the perfect location for smaller and more personal celebrations," and "Brimming with events throughout the year, the city of Granbury has distinguished itself as a popular destination for festivals, fairs, and special gatherings of all varieties."
But what kinds of events does Granbury host that warrant such prestigious recognition? Well, there's live music nearly every weekend, along with tours, games, trivia, and live shows. No matter when you come to Granbury, you can always find something fun to do. However, holidays are when the city really comes out to play, including St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day, and Oktoberfest. The city even has its own holidays, such as the Granbury Wine Walk (in April) or the Founders Day Jubilee (in March). Most events take place in or around Granbury Square in the heart of the city's historic district.
What to do when visiting Granbury, Texas
The best way to get to Granbury is to fly into Dallas/Fort Worth airport (although where you might have to walk over two miles to reach your gate). From there, you can rent a car and reach Granbury within about 90 minutes. If you plan to stay in town, there are tons of options, including hotels along the water. One such example is the Inn on Lake Granbury, which actually overlooks the river and is only two blocks from downtown. To stay next to the water, expect to spend at least $250-$300 per night (at the time of this writing).
Obviously, one of the best reasons to come to Granbury is to participate in one of the city's many events. Whether you like drinking, eating barbecue, watching fireworks, or just having fun, these celebrations are perfect for all ages, making them ideal for individuals, couples, and families. However, you can also just relax at City Beach Park and marvel at the sand and the river flowing by.
Finally, Texas cuisine is on full display throughout Granbury. No matter what kind of food you like, you'll find it. For mouthwatering barbecue, try the Mesquite Pit or Hoffbrau Steakhouse. For a delicious homestyle meal, visit Ketzler's Schnitzelhaus or Babe's Chicken Dinner House. Finally, if you want to knock back a few brews, you can check out the Silver Saddle Saloon or the Pub McDonough.