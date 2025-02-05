The 'Celebration Capital Of Texas' Is A Historic Hub Of Southern Culture, Cuisine And Beaches

While big cities like Houston and Dallas get most of the attention, Texas offers a wide array of vacation options, so you can find all kinds of hidden gems scattered throughout the Lone Star State. If you're looking to celebrate a momentous occasion on your trip, you may want to venture to the "Celebration Capital of Texas," aka Granbury.

Located close to Dallas and its largest contiguous arts district, Granbury is situated along the Brazos River and next to Lake Granbury. Although the city isn't as large as its next-door neighbor, it's full of fun, excitement, and, of course, celebrations. Since its founding in 1866, the party has never stopped.

But you don't have to be celebrating anything in particular to get a kick out of Granbury. With a vast selection of Texas cuisine, culture, and a riverside beach, this town has a lot to offer. Here's why you should put Granbury on your travel bucket list.