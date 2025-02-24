Why Missing This Safety Drill On Your Cruise Can Get You Booted Off The Ship

It should be fairly conspicuous when the muster drill is to take place. There are often several announcements made to alert passengers of when and where the muster drill will occur, as well as to call crew to their respective stations. You may also hear a series of horn blasts to indicate the start of the drill too. At this point, passengers should make their way to their muster station, or assembly point, to watch a presentation on how to wear a life jacket, hear a demonstration of the emergency horn or other aural warnings, and to become familiar with the space so that passengers and crew know where they should go in case of an emergency.

Passengers are usually assigned muster assembly points based on cabin or stateroom location, and that particular location will be communicated to passengers ahead of the drill. Some cruise operators are embracing technology too, offering video presentations about certain safety procedures available via cruise line apps or on state room televisions as to decrease time necessary at the actual muster point itself during the drill. Remember to bring your cruise card since some cruise lines require passengers to scan into the drill using their card.

Some muster drills do dive into other safety procedures as well, including man-overboard protocols. The drill will be conducted in English, and/or the official language of the ship. It's also customary for the drill to include other common international languages to ensure passengers are fully versed. Once these presentations are finished, passengers are released from their muster point and are free to enjoy their vacation.