Why Missing This Safety Drill On Your Cruise Can Get You Booted Off The Ship
Cruise ships are, in essence, large floating metropolises packed with state rooms, restaurants, pools, and onboard entertainment. The largest cruise ship in the world, the "Icon of the Seas," for example, weighs in at nearly 250,000 gross tons, accommodating as many as 7,600 passengers in 2,805 staterooms, and 2,350 crew. While the sheer scale is enough to deter some unsettled travelers from cruises, the international cruising community values safety. With these colossal ships setting off to sea, and with that many souls on board, it only makes sense that cruise operators want to ensure that passenger and crews are safe and sound. Thus, to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, cruises are mandated to execute a muster drill before embarkation.
The muster drill is an obligatory safety procedure which necessitates that all guests and crew on board get familiar with the ship, its safety protocols, and emergency materials. Usually, a muster drill is comprised of a series of presentations that can occur both in passengers' staterooms and at respective meeting points throughout the ship regarding safety procedures, evacuation processes, and life jacket expectations. As mandated by the Safety of Life and Sea Convention (SOLAS), a body of treaties that govern safety for ocean travel which was founded following the sinking of the Titanic, every passenger must attend the muster drill. As it is a matter of international law, missing the muster drill — or not complying with it — can lead to serious consequences which include removal from the vessel. Don't endanger your cruise vacation (or your life!) and be sure to participate in your ship's safety exercises.
What to expect at a muster drill
It should be fairly conspicuous when the muster drill is to take place. There are often several announcements made to alert passengers of when and where the muster drill will occur, as well as to call crew to their respective stations. You may also hear a series of horn blasts to indicate the start of the drill too. At this point, passengers should make their way to their muster station, or assembly point, to watch a presentation on how to wear a life jacket, hear a demonstration of the emergency horn or other aural warnings, and to become familiar with the space so that passengers and crew know where they should go in case of an emergency.
Passengers are usually assigned muster assembly points based on cabin or stateroom location, and that particular location will be communicated to passengers ahead of the drill. Some cruise operators are embracing technology too, offering video presentations about certain safety procedures available via cruise line apps or on state room televisions as to decrease time necessary at the actual muster point itself during the drill. Remember to bring your cruise card since some cruise lines require passengers to scan into the drill using their card.
Some muster drills do dive into other safety procedures as well, including man-overboard protocols. The drill will be conducted in English, and/or the official language of the ship. It's also customary for the drill to include other common international languages to ensure passengers are fully versed. Once these presentations are finished, passengers are released from their muster point and are free to enjoy their vacation.
What happens if you miss a muster drill?
All vessels, no matter how big or small of a cruise ship, must conduct a muster drill, but it is understandable that some passengers won't make it to the exercise. Perhaps your transfer to the cruise port is late, or you slept through announcements. If a passenger misses a muster drill, crew members can identify which passengers aren't at their assembly points and will take note to have the passenger conduct a makeup drill, of sorts. If a traveler continuously skirts the rescheduled muster drills, then they will be removed from the ship at the next port of call and without much recourse. And if a passenger straight up denies participation, then the cruise operator has the right to remove the passenger from the ship as well. In some cases, passengers will not receive a refund, either. This shows just how vital attending a muster drill is when you're planning on cruising. It's not a matter of inconveniencing passengers, but one of international law and universal safety.
While it may feel like one of those bizarre rules of a cruise ship, muster drills really are meant to prepare passengers and crew in case of a catastrophic failure. Though cruise ship accidents are rare, it's not unheard of in the 21st century for a vessel to face an emergency situation. It's a small amount of time to dedicate to safety to ensure a smooth cruise journey!