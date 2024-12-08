The Most Bizarre Rules On Cruise Ships
Stepping aboard a cruise ship can be a magical experience, offering travelers a unique way to visit multiple destinations in one journey. These gigantic ships cater to the needs of every guest, from on-deck swimming pools to lavish restaurants and luxurious cabins. However, if you've never been on one of these voyages, we have a few top tips for planning your dream cruise. While it's easy to get swept up in the excitement, it's important to remember that cruising isn't your average vacation. These floating hotels have their own set of specific rules that land dwellers may not have had to ponder about before.
After all, staying afloat is the captain's main concern, so anything likely to cause an accident or incident on the ship is strictly banned. While some directions are simply common sense, others may come as an unsuspecting surprise to those who don't fully read the terms and conditions before booking a cruise. Considering these rules before you part with your hard-earned cash might save you from being left red-faced at the port!
You aren't allowed to bring a travel steamer
When packing outfits for any vacation, we often consider our itinerary and let that lead the way. However, when selecting clothing options for a cruise, you may want to pick materials that aren't easily creased in a suitcase. You may be in the habit of bringing your travel steamer along for the ride when you head off, but many cruise lines strictly prohibit their use. Though it may sound ridiculous at first, there's a good reason you should leave this kit at home.
Travel steamers generate heat and can become dangerous if forgotten or left unattended while in use. One of the main cruise lines, Royal Caribbean, specifically lists them on their prohibited items page, putting it in the category of fire hazards. As you can imagine, a fire breaking out aboard a cruise ship while in the middle of the ocean is a nightmare that should be avoided at all costs. On the plus side, ships often have a laundry service that can assist you.
You can't cruise to nowhere anymore
If you're a seasoned cruise aficionado, you might remember when cruise lines offered trips to nowhere. These vacations afforded guests the opportunity to hop on board and enjoy everything the ship had to offer without making any stops and sailing too far from the port of call. These short vacations were a cheap way to experience a cruise before spending thousands of dollars on a longer voyage. It also meant that the cruise line could make a pretty penny if there were a couple of spare days in the ship's itinerary. Sadly for travelers, cruises to nowhere are no longer available.
In 2013, Bimini Superfast, which departs from PortMiami, began running gambling cruises. Since it was on a small scale that barely impacted the country's annual gambling revenue, Customs & Border Protection (CBP) ignored them. However, when the Asian line attempted to expand its operations to Port Everglades a year later, the governing body sued them and won. As a result, a new law was created in 2016 — cruise lines operating cruises to nowhere must employ staff authorized to work in the U.S., as these ships docked at U.S. ports. To avoid similar lawsuits, major lines, such as Carnival and Norwegian, decided to stick to longer cruises since their staff includes foreigners and those legally permitted to work in the U.S.
Lovers, don't pack handcuffs
Picture the scene: You've had the wedding of your dreams and are looking forward to having a romantic honeymoon with your spouse, cruising on crystal blue waters, and enjoying married life. So, you pack one or three intimate items to aid the fun. (Interestingly, this unexpected item honeymooners often try to pack is banned on cruises.) However, if you plan to turn your cruise liner into a kinky, private love boat, reconsider and leave those handcuffs at home. Sure, it may seem like throwing them into your partner's case is just a bit of harmless fun, but you could get into serious trouble.
The reasoning behind it makes sense. Handcuffs are self-defense or martial arts items and are banned on most (if not all) cruise ships. After all, cruise staff don't want to find themselves in a compromising situation where a guest or member of the crew is restrained on a bed or elsewhere.
Drone flying is not permitted
Aerial photography has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, thanks to the introduction of affordable drones. These relatively inexpensive pieces of flying equipment can help travelers take wonderful shots during their vacations. However, you won't be able to take any stunning photos of the ocean on your next cruise. Each cruise line has its own rules around drones, so it's important to do your research before packing your kit or taking to the skies.
For example, passengers can bring drones onto Carnival ships, but they must be declared and handed to staff for safekeeping upon arrival. Once away from land, passengers are permitted to use them. Royal Caribbean has a similar policy, but guests are allowed to keep drones in their cabins for the duration of the trip instead of submitting them when they aren't in use. Some other cruise lines, such as Disney, P&O, and Virgin Voyages, simply ban drones altogether.
Leave your musical instruments at home
There are some common entertainment items that are banned on cruise ships that passengers may not have even thought about. Musical instruments, for example, aren't allowed aboard many cruise lines. Some operators believe that personal instruments, such as guitars, violins, or flutes, would only disrupt other passengers — or even worse, stop them from enjoying the ship's own entertainment schedule. Again, it's wise to check the rules with the cruise operator before packing your guitar for some late-night in-cabin strumming.
Some may allow you to bring your instrument as long as you agree to keep it in your cabin at all times. Either way, it's best to seriously weigh the pros and cons when thinking about bringing your ax along for the ride. After all, cabin spaces are small, and walls are often thin. Is it really worth falling out with your neighbors over music?
Don't bring your flat iron
A cruise can be a great idea for the ultimate girls' trip, but there's one thing anyone partial to styling their hair should be aware of before hopping on board. Not all cruise liners allow guests to bring a flat iron. Carnival Cruises generally vetoes anything that generates heat but does make allowances for personal beauty tools. Even so, it's up to the staff to decide whether the device is safe. If they feel like it poses a threat to passengers and crew, it'll be confiscated before departure.
It's worth noting that even if you're allowed to keep your flat iron or other hair styling device that generates heat, any steam it gives off could potentially set off the fire alarms in your cabin, which may lead to disgruntled crew and guests. A good rule of thumb is to be sensible and make sure you're not too close to any sensors, and, of course, always unplug them after use.
No camo outfits (depending on where you go)
You don't have to be a fashionista to know that camo outfits never go out of style, whether plain khaki or green and brown. While you may be dying to pack that sweet little camo you picked up last month for your cruise vacation, you should carefully consider where you're headed. Depending on your destination, camo outfits may be banned. In fact, it has more to do with the countries you're traveling in than being on the cruise liner itself, especially if you're sailing around the Caribbean.
St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, and Trinidad and Tobago all have laws banning civilians from wearing camouflage so they don't get confused with military personnel. This law is taken so seriously that if you wear camo clothing and encounter law enforcement while on a shore excursion, you will likely be asked to take it off and hand it over. It's not worth the risk when there are plenty of different styles of clothing to wear that won't land you in hot water in a foreign country.
No pool floats at any time
To avoid getting cabin fever on a cruise, many people take to the swimming pools on deck to relax, soak up the sun, and have some fun in the water. If you're in between ports, it's a great way to make the most of the ship's facilities without feeling like you're missing out on the great weather. However, there's one caveat that may impact your fun, especially if you're traveling with children. Many cruise lines don't allow the use of pool floats in their pools because they can limit space and irritate other non-floating guests who are trying to swim in peace. Of course, there's also the added danger that strong winds may carry these light items out into the open water, causing problems for other vessels and the environment.
However, like many items, it's worth checking the specific rules of the cruise line you're traveling with before abandoning your giant swan. For example, the Norwegian Cruise Line allows arm floats and pool noodles to keep you afloat, which may be a good trade-off for less confident swimmers. Interestingly, the company prohibits any type of diaper, including swim diapers, so that's worth noting if you're vacationing with little ones.
No homemade snacks allowed
If you're the type of person who likes to be prepared and have a selection of midnight cabin snacks at hand, then this one is for you. It's true that a lot of cruise lines will allow you to bring packets of non-perishable food along, albeit in small amounts. However, the dozen cookies grandma made that you've stowed away in your luggage will not make it past checks with some cruise lines. Carnival Cruises, for example, advises passengers not to bring any homemade or pre-cooked items on board, largely because they don't know if the contents pose harm to guests. A much safer bet is store-bought, pre-packaged foods.
With that being said, don't forget that cruise ships are designed with hospitality in mind. Many have restaurants to cater to different tastes, and there is always a general store where you can buy a little something to take back to your cabin if needed. These days, packing treats baked at home isn't always necessary.
Leave the baby monitor at home
If you're traveling with a large group and have cabins close to each other, it can be tempting to pop out for a moment when the baby is asleep, bringing the baby monitor with you. In theory, it sounds like a totally valid choice, but there's one issue with it. A baby monitor is essentially a radio device, and it's not unusual for them to pick up different frequencies.
Ships rely on radio signals and communication to successfully navigate and talk to other vessels in the area. If the baby monitor somehow ended up interfering with the ship's frequency, it could have very disastrous consequences. Though it may be annoying from a parental perspective, it's much better to leave the radio at home and stay in the cabin with the baby when you need to. It may not do much for your social life, but at least you know you won't get anything confiscated or a stern look from the captain.
No reserving pool loungers
Seasoned travelers know the pool lounger scenario all too well. At resorts, it's not unusual for guests to get up at the crack of dawn to "reserve" a lounger at the pool by placing a towel on it before going back to bed and coming down when they feel like it. When you're ready to unwind, you may find yourself without a lounger, which isn't relaxing at all. Cruise lines are well aware of this tactic, and it's not something they take too kindly.
Royal Caribbean strictly states that pool loungers and deck chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Even if you put your things down on a chair, it doesn't matter. Once staff notices you haven't returned to the seat within 30 minutes, they will remove your items so another guest can have their turn. Some people may find this custom annoying, especially if they're used to resort vacations, but it's technically for the greater good. After all, rules like this are there to keep things running smoothly, and no one wants to fight with another guest over a chair when they could be drinking a piña colada.
Makeshift room dividers will be taken down
There's no denying that even the best cabins on cruises can be a little tight, especially if you're traveling as a family. Quite often, the adults and children will be in the same space, with a double bed and a bunk bed or other variations. The more cost-effective you want your trip to be, the more space you sacrifice. Savvy travelers have tried to split one cabin into two by creating a makeshift room divider with a sheet, but there is a possibility that you will be asked to remove it when the crew notices (and if you have a turn-down service, they'll definitely notice.)
This is probably because of the safety hazard it could present if a fire erupts in the room. Not only is a sheet flammable, but it could also make the cabin difficult to navigate when passengers are trying to escape in case of an emergency. This could also affect rescue personnel trying to help.
Absolutely no balloons or door decorations
If you're going on a cruise to celebrate a special occasion, you may be tempted to bring some balloons and other decorations to surprise the lucky person. It seems like harmless fun that crew members can appreciate, but not all cruise lines allow passengers to bring these items on board. For example, balloons are on Disney Cruise's prohibited list, and the line promises to confiscate any found in passenger luggage. Carnival and P&O prohibit both helium balloons because of their flammable nature, as well as normal balloons due to the impact they can have on the environment.
Regular door decorations like banners can also be tricky on a cruise. Some cruise lines don't permit them at all, while others, such as Carnival, allow you to decorate your cabin door as long as you don't use adhesives that cause damage, such as glue or nails. Instead, the company suggests the use of Command Strips or magnets.
You can't wear what you want in restaurants
If you love a good, old-fashioned buffet, you likely know cruise ships operate many eateries on board. What you may not know is that different restaurants often have varied dress codes. Just because you've paid your fare doesn't mean you're automatically allowed to go into select dining rooms wearing whatever you want. Before you go on your vacation, be sure to check out the dress codes for the restaurants on board. While some may be casual, others won't honor your reservation if you show up wearing shorts and flip-flops.
What's more, some cruise lines may have more formal nights than others, where passengers are expected to dress to a certain standard. In this regard, research and proper planning will go a long way when navigating the eateries onboard. Taking this initiative will help you to enjoy your next cruise vacation. Check out the unspoken plate rule while eating at a buffet on a cruise.