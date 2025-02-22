Oklahoma's Iconic Tourist Stop Is A Fun Roadside Gem Serving Over 700 Sodas And Tasty Sweet Treats

Oklahoma is heavily dotted with roadside attractions that range from kitschy to clever to downright odd. The Blue Whale of Catoosa, for instance, is a giant blue whale constructed in a swimmable pond, resting half-in and half-out of the water, while the Winganon Space Capsule, a real-life NASA cement mixer, still rests at the site where it crashed over 60 years ago. Oklahoma claims the longest drivable stretch of the iconic Route 66, which boasts tons of underrated hidden gem stops and hip places like America's coolest retro motel, so there are ample opportunities to encounter these weird and wonderful attractions. POPS 66 Soda Ranch in Arcadia, however, may be one of the most well-designed and immersive.

Marked by an unmissable, 66-foot-tall soda bottle (including a straw) off Highway 66 in Arcadia, this giant landmark is not a gas station drive-by type of situation. You'll want to enter the establishment to see the floor-to-ceiling shelves stocked high with 700 different soda pop flavors. The bottles are neatly and artfully arranged by color and are labeled with wild names like Hot Lips Marionberry and Avery's Kitty Piddle.

Perhaps controversially, Dublin Dr. Pepper (some people really love the flavor) is their best seller, and they even have their own Round Barn Root Beer that can only be found in Arcadia. Other surprising flavors include sweet corn, bacon with chocolate, and pickle-flavored soda.