Oklahoma's Iconic Tourist Stop Is A Fun Roadside Gem Serving Over 700 Sodas And Tasty Sweet Treats
Oklahoma is heavily dotted with roadside attractions that range from kitschy to clever to downright odd. The Blue Whale of Catoosa, for instance, is a giant blue whale constructed in a swimmable pond, resting half-in and half-out of the water, while the Winganon Space Capsule, a real-life NASA cement mixer, still rests at the site where it crashed over 60 years ago. Oklahoma claims the longest drivable stretch of the iconic Route 66, which boasts tons of underrated hidden gem stops and hip places like America's coolest retro motel, so there are ample opportunities to encounter these weird and wonderful attractions. POPS 66 Soda Ranch in Arcadia, however, may be one of the most well-designed and immersive.
Marked by an unmissable, 66-foot-tall soda bottle (including a straw) off Highway 66 in Arcadia, this giant landmark is not a gas station drive-by type of situation. You'll want to enter the establishment to see the floor-to-ceiling shelves stocked high with 700 different soda pop flavors. The bottles are neatly and artfully arranged by color and are labeled with wild names like Hot Lips Marionberry and Avery's Kitty Piddle.
Perhaps controversially, Dublin Dr. Pepper (some people really love the flavor) is their best seller, and they even have their own Round Barn Root Beer that can only be found in Arcadia. Other surprising flavors include sweet corn, bacon with chocolate, and pickle-flavored soda.
Have a drink, eat, and shop at POPS
If 700 different flavors of soda from 13 countries isn't enough to make your head spin, Pops also houses a fully stocked store and diner. Have a seat and sample some eats on their menu — some of which are classic — diner items like buttermilk pancakes and chicken and waffles, lunch items like pulled pork sandwiches, and a B. (E). L. T. with a twist — the "E" stands for egg sandwich. Their desserts get wacky with items like Root Beer Bread Pudding and Pop's PanHandler, a gooey chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast-iron skillet. You are welcome to wash that down with a fizzy drink from their traditional soda fountain, or, if you're feeling more adventurous, with one of their hand-dipped milkshakes or floats.
With the aim of satisfying visitors' sweet tooths even more, the on-site store is stacked with an array of classic candies and sweet treats: Tootsie Rolls, Slo Pokes, and Bazooka gum being some of the nostalgic treats on offer. Reviews on Google report an average $10-$20 spent per person, and at that reasonable range, it would be a shame to leave without a souvenir. Luckily, Pops also has you covered in that regard, with kids' and adult t-shirts, hats, keychains, and, of course, bottle openers. They're all stamped with the stop's signature brand and are sure to leave you with a keepsake to last for years.
Broad customer appeal at Pops
Attracting nearly 475,000 tourists yearly, the establishment is likely to have something that will feed your curiosity and successfully take you down memory lane. A visitor from the East Coast was psyched to find that POPS sold Cheerwine, a soda flavor from her hometown, and another exclaimed excitedly upon coming across Long Boys coconut-flavored candy. Pops' soda imports come from countries near and far, including, but not limited to, El Salvador, Brazil, Italy, and Lebanon. If root beer is your thing, they sell over 80 varieties.
If you time your arrival accordingly, you can witness Pops' soda bottle sculpture light up at night, and the colorful neon lights that move up and down the sculpture in an impressive display. Although the establishment is currently undergoing renovations, it's worth a trip in the meantime just for a photo op or a frolic in their backyard while you stop for gas.
Pops is about 25 minutes north of Oklahoma City, home to a lively entertainment district filled with quirky shops and food options. The store is normally open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurant serves food from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.