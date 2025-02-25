One Of The Virgin Islands' Most Exquisite Beaches Bursts With Caribbean Colors And Exciting Bars
The petite British Virgin island of Jost Van Dyke, home to about 300 people and only accessible by boat, shelters one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. White Bay is a blissful crescent of soft white sand, turquoise waters, green hillside, and bustling beach shacks. While yachters and day-trippers come ashore to visit the popular bars and restaurants, the beach also invites more active pursuits, such as paddleboarding and kayaking. Visitors are also encouraged to snorkel further out where coral reefs teem with marine life. However, the relaxed visions of a Caribbean vacation come to life at White Bay, from peaceful swims to pampering spa treatments. And for those who wish to stay awhile and not sail on, dotting the palm-fringed shoreline and lush hillsides above the beach are villas, cottages, and bungalows to rent, most of which have panoramic vistas of the gorgeous bay.
Jost Van Dyke is only accessible via private charter or ferry. Travelers can fly into the international airports in St. Thomas or Tortola and then ferry to the island. There are often weekly day trips available from other nearby islands, such as the wildly underrated and laidback Virgin Gorda. The island is beautiful to visit year-round with temperatures hovering between 75 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. However, avoid the hurricane-prone months between August and November when the island sees the most rainfall.
What to see and do at White Bay
Jost Van Dyke's breathtaking natural beauty and convivial spirit have made White Bay a must-visit on any Virgin Islands vacation. Since the beach can get very busy with boat traffic during the winter months, head to the shore early in the morning for a more relaxed atmosphere. "Despite how popular it is (and how many yachts can be anchored), it looks untouched," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The whitest of white sand, calm turquoise water, and warm sunlight make for an unforgettable experience." Active travelers can rent paddle boards, kayaks, and snorkel masks on the beach and explore the tranquil bay. A coral reef protects White Bay from waves and brims with tropical fish and sometimes even sea turtles.
Though the breathtaking beach is the antidote to any stress, for even more relaxation, book a massage at the Ocean Spa, a unique floating spa hut bobbing in White Bay. Along the beach, travelers are spoiled for choice with all the lively bars and restaurants. The most iconic spot is the Soggy Dollar Bar, which opened in the 1970s and is known for its Painkiller cocktail, a frozen concoction of dark rum, coconut cream, and orange and pineapple juices topped with a dusting of nutmeg. Another popular White Bay institution is next door at Hendo's Hideout, which serves delicious Caribbean cuisine, such as local conch fritters, coconut shrimp, and fish tacos.
Where to stay on White Bay in Jost Van Dyke
While the British Virgin Islands are often ideal for yachting vacations, you'll want to spend a few days on land to truly enjoy its stunning landscape. The volcanic island packs a punch with unique hiking trails, scenic drives, and secluded beaches, so arranging accommodations is best to explore White Bay and its nearby natural wonders. For example, don't miss a visit to Jost Van Dyke's northern shore, which boasts the Bubbly Pool, a hidden "natural jacuzzi" that offers warm waters.
White Bay offers a range of accommodations, from multi-bedroom villas to charming bungalows. Couples and honeymooners should book a room at The Hideout, an intimate seven-villa retreat right on the sand. Each villa is decorated with chic and breezy interiors and has a private plunge pool overlooking views of either White Bay or the surrounding gardens. Bigger groups and families can opt for one of the White Bay Villas, which range from small cottages to five-bedroom estates tucked into the green hillside of the beach's east peninsula. Guests have access to the White Bay Beach Club with complimentary use of kayaks and paddleboards. An architectural marvel right on the sands of White Bay is the Glass House, a contemporary four-bedroom villa that sleeps up to 12 guests. The all-glass design ensures uninterrupted views of White Bay's turquoise waters, which can also be admired from the large outdoor terrace, balcony, and infinity-edge pool.