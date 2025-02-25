One Of The Virgin Islands' Most Exquisite Beaches Bursts With Caribbean Colors And Exciting Bars

The petite British Virgin island of Jost Van Dyke, home to about 300 people and only accessible by boat, shelters one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. White Bay is a blissful crescent of soft white sand, turquoise waters, green hillside, and bustling beach shacks. While yachters and day-trippers come ashore to visit the popular bars and restaurants, the beach also invites more active pursuits, such as paddleboarding and kayaking. Visitors are also encouraged to snorkel further out where coral reefs teem with marine life. However, the relaxed visions of a Caribbean vacation come to life at White Bay, from peaceful swims to pampering spa treatments. And for those who wish to stay awhile and not sail on, dotting the palm-fringed shoreline and lush hillsides above the beach are villas, cottages, and bungalows to rent, most of which have panoramic vistas of the gorgeous bay.

Jost Van Dyke is only accessible via private charter or ferry. Travelers can fly into the international airports in St. Thomas or Tortola and then ferry to the island. There are often weekly day trips available from other nearby islands, such as the wildly underrated and laidback Virgin Gorda. The island is beautiful to visit year-round with temperatures hovering between 75 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. However, avoid the hurricane-prone months between August and November when the island sees the most rainfall.