The British Virgin Islands' Hidden 'Natural Jacuzzi' Offers Warm, Effervescent Waters
People travel from all around the world to visit The British Virgin Islands where they can experience swimming in crystal clear waters, sailing, and a taste of deluxe Caribbean life. Only a 1hr and 45-minute ferry ride from St. John in the US Virgin Islands, Jost Van Dyke is a quiet, 3.5 square mile gem with breathtakingly blue waters, relaxed beach bars, and White Bay, a pristine bay where yachters come to dock in the quiet lap of luxury. Contrasting with the tranquil Caribbean waters that White Bay faces on the southern ridge of the island, the Atlantic Ocean feeds the shores on the northern side, where things are a bit livelier. This sets up the perfect conditions for the Bubbly Pool, a hidden site where the pounding surf converges in a warm, effervescent pool, creating a sea-filled, natural jacuzzi that's as enjoyable as any fun, squeal-inducing water park in the Caribbean.
Visitors love being tossed about in the Bubbly Pool. As the waves crash through an opening in the rock formations that shelter the pool, the waters froth, foam, and jostle visitors to and fro as if by a sea god toying playfully with their subjects.
Getting to the pool is a small adventure
The Bubbly Pool can be considered hidden only in that it's off the beaten path. It's by no means unfindable, but it can't be reached directly by taxi, car, or boat. You can get there just fine by trekking on foot; it's a fairly straightforward hike from Foxy's Taboo Restaurant, and at roughly one mile, it's a worthwhile 10-15 minute walk.
Before starting the walk make your way to Foxy's Taboo Restaurant either by boat or along the unnamed road that skirts the northeast shore of the island. From there you can walk past the docks and follow the trail north, while keeping the sea on your right. You'll know you're on the right path when you see Capewright Saltpond straight ahead. From there, all that's left is to do is loop around the mangrove trees and you're there. Blue dashes painted on trees and wooden placards with cheerful orange letters telling you to "continue" and to go "dat way" are your touchstones as you go forward. There should be no confusion about when you've arrived, as a final board greets visitors with a big welcome sign.
Manchineel trees also dot the way, which grow poisonous apple-like fruit and produce a strong skin irritant. Visitors are advised not to eat the fruit, touch the trees, or even take shelter beneath them in the case of rain. Lastly, it's recommended to wear shoes with good ankle and foot support as the path gets rocky.
Be careful while the sea at the pool throws you around
Everyone knows that the sea has a mind of its own and that any approach to it should be done with caution. Signs at the Bubbly Pool help to remind visitors of that fact, and are useful to keep in mind while frolicking in the water. Perhaps the most harrowing are the warnings of rip tides that could pull swimmers out to sea in the blink of an eye. Aside from that, visitors should also be careful about waves breaking on rocks you may be lounging on, slippery rocks in general, and strong currents. There are precautions you can take to make your visit much safer, such as wearing water shoes, not swimming near the rocks where water enters the pool, and being aware of your own swimming abilities. Some visitors advise checking the tide tables before joining the fray to see if the waves may seem too turbulent for their taste.
One final warning: Once you're in the pool, you may not want to get out! With each crash of the waves, the pool renews with fresh, fizzy bubbles creating multiple chances to squeal with delight while visiting this tiny paradise among the British Virgin Islands. This of course is what you came for, and you want the tide to be higher and the waves to be choppier. To take advantage of when the pool may be the bubbliest, consider traveling to the island during the winter months.