The British Virgin Islands' Hidden 'Natural Jacuzzi' Offers Warm, Effervescent Waters

The Bubbly Pool can be considered hidden only in that it's off the beaten path. It's by no means unfindable, but it can't be reached directly by taxi, car, or boat. You can get there just fine by trekking on foot; it's a fairly straightforward hike from Foxy's Taboo Restaurant, and at roughly one mile, it's a worthwhile 10-15 minute walk.

Before starting the walk make your way to Foxy's Taboo Restaurant either by boat or along the unnamed road that skirts the northeast shore of the island. From there you can walk past the docks and follow the trail north, while keeping the sea on your right. You'll know you're on the right path when you see Capewright Saltpond straight ahead. From there, all that's left is to do is loop around the mangrove trees and you're there. Blue dashes painted on trees and wooden placards with cheerful orange letters telling you to "continue" and to go "dat way" are your touchstones as you go forward. There should be no confusion about when you've arrived, as a final board greets visitors with a big welcome sign.

Manchineel trees also dot the way, which grow poisonous apple-like fruit and produce a strong skin irritant. Visitors are advised not to eat the fruit, touch the trees, or even take shelter beneath them in the case of rain. Lastly, it's recommended to wear shoes with good ankle and foot support as the path gets rocky.