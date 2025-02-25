Are Air Miles Actually Worth The Hassle?

It's no secret: flights are getting more and more expensive. Being able to book your tickets with airline miles and not see your bank balance go down feels great — but is it actually worth the effort to earn and spend air miles? The answer depends on how often you travel, if you're very loyal to a particular airline, and what you're doing to earn miles. In general, though, miles aren't usually worth the effort.

You do earn miles for booking flights on your chosen airline, which sounds like a big benefit for frequent fliers, but the fastest way to earn points is usually by signing up for an airline credit card and using it for regular purchases. Some of those credit cards also have an annual fee and all charge interest on purchases, so you might end up spending more than you save. If you don't want a new credit card, you're probably not going to earn enough points to pay for an entire flight very quickly. If you're getting miles for free while making purchases you would already be making, that makes it more worthwhile. But considering that you have to do math to figure out their redemption value, you can have your flight options massively cut down by restricting yourself to just one airline and its partners, and you may feel pressured to book flights before your miles go down in value or expire, they're generally not the best way of planning for travel.