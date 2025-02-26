In The Heart Of Florida Is A Unique Circular City Surrounding A Glistening Lake With A Quirky Downtown
In the heart of the Florida Peninsula is a fun and funky city known by many as the "city on the circle." But Sebring, less than two hours by car southeast of Tampa, is more than just an oddly designed community that wraps around beautiful Lake Jackson. Yes, the community's Heliopolis-inspired layout first imagined by its founder, industrialist George Sebring in 1912, makes Sebring a curiosity for many visitors, but visitors to this lakeside might be surprised by what else it offers.
From one of America's oldest international raceways to a stunning state park encompassing an ethereal old-growth cypress swamp, and from incredible museums to spirited dining options, Sebring is a secret tourist destination that brims with possibilities for curious travelers. Here, tourists can window shop and enjoy an outdoor brunch on the famous downtown circle, topped off by a lively cocktail at one of the many bars in town. Then, after a lazy mid-day stroll along Lake Jackson and maybe a quick nap to let the food settle, they can be on the alligator tram tour in nearby Highlands Hammock State Park, which could easily be on the list of the most underrated state parks in Florida.
Sebring prepares for a mini-boom thanks to HGTV program
Sebring and Highlands County in general is a budding tourism hotspot in the heart of Florida. Like another overlooked Florida city with an eclectic downtown, Sebring is ideal for an under-the-radar weekend spent taking in some of "old Florida's" most iconic scenes. The beautiful and eminently walkable downtown circle is a must-visit for first-timers coming to the city. Here, visitors can wander the city's beating heart and enjoy the gorgeous Circle Park that's surrounded by shops, restaurants, bars and the historic Circle Theatre. The circle is in the midst of prepping for what some believe will be a tourism mini-boom — the HGTV program "Hometown Takeover" has produced six new episodes that take place on the circle and will begin airing in March 2025.
As inviting as the downtown area is, Sebring is just as proud of its lakeside appeal. Here, glistening Lake Jackson offers everything from quality bass, sunfish and crappie fishing to water sports, including waterskiing and jet skiing. There are three public swimming beaches at Lake Jackson, and a public boat ramp at Veterans Park. Getting in the water is a great way to cool off on a sultry Florida day, but if swimming isn't on the menu, but some sun bathing on the beach is, be sure to check out Hidden Beach Park on the north side of the lake.
Get out of town for iconic Florida experiences
While the city is a beautiful destination in its own right, Sebring is surrounded by some incredible sights that might be more in tune with outdoor lovers, including wildlife watchers and birders who can appreciate an old-growth cypress swamp and the primal beauty it offers. Highlands Hammock State Park, just a 13-minute drive due west of town, is home to more rare and endemic species than any other state park in Florida. The park offers visitors the alligator tram tour, where guests are slowly driven along the park's 3-mile-long loop trail. It may not be among the most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida, but chances of spotting one of these big reptiles are excellent. There are nine trails in the park, and, while alligators are easily the park's most visible wild animal, the 9,000-acre park is also home to endangered Florida panthers, black bears, white-tail deer, and a broad assortment of birds, both resident and migratory.
Shifting gears, visitors to the area can take in the sights and history of the Sebring International Raceway. Every March, the famous 12 Hours of Sebring race event attracts thousands to the area. Race events take place throughout the year at the track, which was first established in 1950, making it the country's oldest road-facing facility. A visit to Sebring is a sensory experience, from the quiet, old-Florida feel of the downtown circle to the manic atmosphere at the historic raceway, the community offers a little something for everyone.