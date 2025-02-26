In The Heart Of Florida Is A Unique Circular City Surrounding A Glistening Lake With A Quirky Downtown

In the heart of the Florida Peninsula is a fun and funky city known by many as the "city on the circle." But Sebring, less than two hours by car southeast of Tampa, is more than just an oddly designed community that wraps around beautiful Lake Jackson. Yes, the community's Heliopolis-inspired layout first imagined by its founder, industrialist George Sebring in 1912, makes Sebring a curiosity for many visitors, but visitors to this lakeside might be surprised by what else it offers.

From one of America's oldest international raceways to a stunning state park encompassing an ethereal old-growth cypress swamp, and from incredible museums to spirited dining options, Sebring is a secret tourist destination that brims with possibilities for curious travelers. Here, tourists can window shop and enjoy an outdoor brunch on the famous downtown circle, topped off by a lively cocktail at one of the many bars in town. Then, after a lazy mid-day stroll along Lake Jackson and maybe a quick nap to let the food settle, they can be on the alligator tram tour in nearby Highlands Hammock State Park, which could easily be on the list of the most underrated state parks in Florida.