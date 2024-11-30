One Of Florida's Most Overlooked Cities Has Natural Springs, Beaches, And An Eclectic Downtown

Florida is a beautiful state that is loaded with so many amazing places to visit. However, when many people visit Florida, they only head towards the hip nightlife and thriving neighborhoods of Miami or one of the Sunshine State's breathtaking beaches. But inland Florida is also filled with tons of great escapes where you can enjoy nature, art, and adventure, all with fewer tourists.

One of Florida's most overlooked cities is North Port, a city of roughly 93,000 people in Sarasota County. Located close to the Gulf Coast of Florida between Fort Myers and Tampa, North Port is an underrated destination filled with rivers, state parks, natural springs, a funky downtown, and is still relatively close to the beach.

If you're looking for a different experience during your next trip to Florida, you must consider North Port, one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, according to research released by LinkedIn in 2024. It's hard to be disappointed with this burgeoning paradise.