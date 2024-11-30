One Of Florida's Most Overlooked Cities Has Natural Springs, Beaches, And An Eclectic Downtown
Florida is a beautiful state that is loaded with so many amazing places to visit. However, when many people visit Florida, they only head towards the hip nightlife and thriving neighborhoods of Miami or one of the Sunshine State's breathtaking beaches. But inland Florida is also filled with tons of great escapes where you can enjoy nature, art, and adventure, all with fewer tourists.
One of Florida's most overlooked cities is North Port, a city of roughly 93,000 people in Sarasota County. Located close to the Gulf Coast of Florida between Fort Myers and Tampa, North Port is an underrated destination filled with rivers, state parks, natural springs, a funky downtown, and is still relatively close to the beach.
If you're looking for a different experience during your next trip to Florida, you must consider North Port, one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, according to research released by LinkedIn in 2024. It's hard to be disappointed with this burgeoning paradise.
Natural springs, nature, and adventure in North Port
North Port is renowned for having Florida's only natural warm park spring. The water at Warm Mineral Springs Park is said to have healing qualities due to the high mineral content and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It's also believed that the spring dates back to the Ice Age and may have served as an ancient burial ground.
Nature aficionados should head over to Myakka State Forest, the majority of which is inside the city limits of North Port. This beautiful park is home to 40 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, and it is also a prominent bird watching destination known for herons, roseate spoonbills, egrets, limpkins, and many other bird species.
An additional great outdoor option in the area is the Myakka River, where you can rent a kayak or canoe and get paddling, while Myakkahatchee Creek also makes for an amazing day on the water. At both spots you can explore the tranquil water and beautiful mangroves, and maybe spot a manatee or alligator. If you're planning on staying in Sarasota Country and want to sleep by the sea, consider heading over to Turtle Beach, one of Florida's only campgrounds with direct beach access.
North Port's baseball, golf, fun, and food
North Port is also a great area for sports enthusiasts. If you're visiting in the spring, stop by CoolToday Park, where the Atlanta Braves hold Spring Training each year. If golf is your thing, hit the links at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club. Fishermen should swing through North Port during the summer when the rivers are especially famous for its Tarpon fishing.
Kids will also love North Port. One exciting place to bring children is the North Port Aquatic Center, a fun-filled park filled with water slides, lazy river, and other fun water activities. Fans of the arts should stop by to listen to the community orchestra at the North Port Symphony, or check out what's happening at the North Port Performing Arts Center that also holds lots of performances that are interesting for kids and adults alike at the local high school.
If you're hungry, grab a meal around Wellen Park. There are lots of cool restaurants in refurbished shipping containers at the food hall called The Yard, where you can enjoy a pleasant meal in the relaxed park. A great place to watch the sunset is at the Banyan House, a lakeside restaurant serving delicious food and cocktails in Wellen Park.