Hidden In New York's Adirondacks Is A Tiny Riverside Village With Tasty Eats And Mom 'N' Pop Shops
If you're looking for a scenic New York road trip to the Adirondacks, consider heading upstate to a tiny riverside community with less than 600 residents and the impressive Ausable River running through it in two directions. Almost five hours north on I-87 from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the tiny Adirondack hamlet of Au Sable Forks straddles a fork in the rushing river. Only 20 minutes drive from Ausable Canyon, also known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks, it's no surprise that most travelers would come to the area to experience the raw natural beauty of the surrounding mountains and forests. After a full day of angling in the river or hiking in the woods, however, there's a tight-knit community with a long, fascinating history to explore.
While you might head to the Adirondacks to get away from people and immerse yourself in nature, this charming, slow-paced spot might just persuade you to come back to civilization. You could easily start your day with a cup of coffee at the cafe, have a relaxing day shopping for vintage treasures at Arts & Antiques, pick up a romantic bouquet at Mike's Flower House, and have an evening drink at the local tavern; you'll be completely satisfied with your experience in Au Sable Forks without even lacing up your hiking boots.
Eat, drink, and relax in the town of Au Sable Forks
For such a small community, there are a surprising number of spots to eat and drink in Au Sable Forks. While you may not need more than a day or two to visit them all, your favorites may have you coming back for more. If you're looking for some hiking fuel, check out The Forks Blend & Brew, a local family-owned cafe where you can drink a coffee under the cozy string lights hung on the windows and ceilings.
If you're looking for something a little more substantial, you should try Lance's Place, which one local guide on Google Reviews enthused " is the best pizza place my family has ever been to." If you're interested in getting a drink in the evening, visit the local favorite 20 Main Tavern, which is a hub for live music and has many beers to choose from. If you happen to be in Au Sable Forks on the first Thursday of the month, head to open mic night and share your talents — or just be an appreciative audience for the performers. Just make sure to visit the ATM before you go out — both Lance's Place and 20 Main Tavern are cash only.
Explore nature and history in the Adirondacks
The hamlet's history is deeply tied to the land and water that surround it. Over the years, it produced iron and paper goods along the banks of the river. Today, Au Sable Forks produces neither, but remnants of its origins as a company town remain. The most fascinating and beautiful of these is the Graves Mansion [pictured]. Once home to founders of the iron mine, this ornate red brick mansion can be found on the corner of Church Lane and College Street, across from the elementary school.
The river is the star of the show in Au Sable Forks, but the entire landscape is worth the drive. The Adirondacks are one of the best places in the United States to see fall foliage, so you can't go wrong planning your trip around the end of September and the beginning of October when the forest erupts into a vibrant display of red, yellow, orange, and gold. Trails around the Au Sable Forks area will still be beautiful in shades of green, if you're planning a visit earlier in the year, and in the freezing winter months, it could even be a great home base after snowshoeing in the Lake Placid area.