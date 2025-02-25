Hidden In New York's Adirondacks Is A Tiny Riverside Village With Tasty Eats And Mom 'N' Pop Shops

If you're looking for a scenic New York road trip to the Adirondacks, consider heading upstate to a tiny riverside community with less than 600 residents and the impressive Ausable River running through it in two directions. Almost five hours north on I-87 from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the tiny Adirondack hamlet of Au Sable Forks straddles a fork in the rushing river. Only 20 minutes drive from Ausable Canyon, also known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks, it's no surprise that most travelers would come to the area to experience the raw natural beauty of the surrounding mountains and forests. After a full day of angling in the river or hiking in the woods, however, there's a tight-knit community with a long, fascinating history to explore.

While you might head to the Adirondacks to get away from people and immerse yourself in nature, this charming, slow-paced spot might just persuade you to come back to civilization. You could easily start your day with a cup of coffee at the cafe, have a relaxing day shopping for vintage treasures at Arts & Antiques, pick up a romantic bouquet at Mike's Flower House, and have an evening drink at the local tavern; you'll be completely satisfied with your experience in Au Sable Forks without even lacing up your hiking boots.