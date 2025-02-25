The Best Way To Get To Machu Picchu, Regardless Of Where You're Coming From
Occluded from the unknowing eye by low-lying mountain mists, layers upon layers of Andean peaks, and thousands of miles of steeply ascending trails, the sanctuary of Machu Picchu was only discovered by the outside world some 100 years ago. Abandoned for centuries, the structure was spared the conquistadors' iconoclastic destruction of the Inca Empire's other significant holy sites. The allure of the elusive world of the lost empire, the exceptional condition of the historic site, and the dramatic Andean landscape in which it's situated all draw millions of travelers to Machu Picchu every year. Yet, a visit to the citadel is as much about the journey as it is about the destination.
Whether you're planning to tour Peru's cosmopolitan capital and central cities or starting out with an Amazonian exploration, you'll need to transfer to Cusco first. From the famed sacred city of the Incas, your Machu Picchu adventure can begin, on storied trails or scenic trains winding through the mighty Peruvian mountains.
Before you arrive in the Incas' hidden stronghold, make sure you've packed carefully — you don't want to be caught without the best things to use when you experience altitude sickness on a hike. Machu Picchu sits 7,972 feet above sea level, and the trails you can follow to the world wonder take hikers to heights nearly double as far from flat ground, so make sure you've packed any medication you might need. Even if you're planning to take the train route, you'll still want to have some sturdy hiking boots or shoes packed for when you're exploring the mountainous ruins.
Head to Machu Picchu from Lima or the Amazon Rainforest
Virtually every traveler arriving into Peru will land in Lima, connected via direct flight from one of a handful of U.S. hubs. While the coastal capital can quickly connect travelers to underrated beach towns with sandy cliffs and ocean views overland, the twisting drive to the Andes' most famous archeological site takes roughly 20 hours. As such, the vast majority of travelers choose to fly into Cusco airport instead.
Perched atop the verdant mountains littered with the relics of the lost empire of the Incas, Cusco is the go-to gateway city for any traveler seeking to explore Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley. From the former imperial capital, you can arrange to take the Inca Trail. The multi-day hiking tour takes determined travelers along the original trail forged by the Incas 500 years ago, culminating at Machu Picchu. In an effort to protect the centuries-old trail, you'll need to get a permit to take the hike. If you don't get one in time, don't fret — you can typically book the Salkantay trek, a breathtaking route that bypasses alpine lakes and Andean peaks smothered by snow, even at the last minute.
You'll also need to fly in if you're planning to arrive after exploring Iquitos, Peru's vibrant gateway to the Amazon River, with a quick stopover in Lima. However, you can keep the intrepid rainforest adventure alive, if you opt to take the Jungle Trek to Machu Picchu. Starting out in Cusco, the adventurous route cuts through rainforest thickets, challenging travelers to reach the ruins through a combination of Andean hiking, mountain biking, canyon-top zip lining, and whitewater rafting.
Take the train to Machu Picchu from Puno or Arequipa
Travelers seeking to dive deeper into Peru's diverse history and culture will most likely stray away from the popular streets of the capital. If you want to travel onwards to Machu Picchu from the volcano-capped streets of Arequipa or the banks of Lake Titicaca, you'll be able to travel onwards in style.
Aboard a luxury sleeper train, the first of its kind on the continent, you can be transported across the vast mountain landscape of southeastern Peru without leaving the comfort of your sleeper berth. The Andean Explorer, a Belmond train, offers routes between Puno, the closest Peruvian city to Lake Titicaca; Arequipa, the white-washed colonial-style city adjacent to the Colca Canyon; and Cusco. Travel on a one- or two-night journey (depending on your starting point) over the staggeringly high-altitude plains of the Peruvian Andes, watching the wide-open fields of the Sacred Valley shift into vertiginous forest and seeing the sky illuminated by utterly unpolluted night skies.
Once you arrive in Cusco, stay on theme by booking an onward train ticket to take you to Machu Picchu. You won't have to deviate from the old-world luxury you've become accustomed to on the Andean Explorer – you can catch another Belmond train, called the Hiram Bingham, for just a few more hours onwards through the verdant valleys that carve apart the Sacred Valley. (Note that the route is only available between January and April.) For a budget-friendly alternative, there are two other simpler services — The Voyager and The 360 Degrees — that run the same route. Your ticket for each will include transfer from the Cusco ticket office to the station in Ollantaytambo, a scenic ride to Aguas Calientes, and, with certain plans, an onward bus to Peru's wonder of the world, Machu Picchu.