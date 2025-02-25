The Best Way To Get To Machu Picchu, Regardless Of Where You're Coming From

Occluded from the unknowing eye by low-lying mountain mists, layers upon layers of Andean peaks, and thousands of miles of steeply ascending trails, the sanctuary of Machu Picchu was only discovered by the outside world some 100 years ago. Abandoned for centuries, the structure was spared the conquistadors' iconoclastic destruction of the Inca Empire's other significant holy sites. The allure of the elusive world of the lost empire, the exceptional condition of the historic site, and the dramatic Andean landscape in which it's situated all draw millions of travelers to Machu Picchu every year. Yet, a visit to the citadel is as much about the journey as it is about the destination.

Whether you're planning to tour Peru's cosmopolitan capital and central cities or starting out with an Amazonian exploration, you'll need to transfer to Cusco first. From the famed sacred city of the Incas, your Machu Picchu adventure can begin, on storied trails or scenic trains winding through the mighty Peruvian mountains.

Before you arrive in the Incas' hidden stronghold, make sure you've packed carefully — you don't want to be caught without the best things to use when you experience altitude sickness on a hike. Machu Picchu sits 7,972 feet above sea level, and the trails you can follow to the world wonder take hikers to heights nearly double as far from flat ground, so make sure you've packed any medication you might need. Even if you're planning to take the train route, you'll still want to have some sturdy hiking boots or shoes packed for when you're exploring the mountainous ruins.