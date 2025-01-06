The World's Largest City Inaccessible By Land Is A Vibrant Gateway To The Amazon River

The Amazon River slinks through the northern jungles of Peru, rushing past the remotest corners of the earth alongside uncontacted tribes and rare wild animals. It continues up to Colombia's tiniest outposts, flowing onwards through the breadth of giant Brazil. It's the widest river in the world, the lifeblood of the earth's most biodiverse region. Stemming from the heaving "lungs of our planet," there is a small city that sits at the confluence of the Amazon and the Nanay River. Iquitos, a remote outpost encased by thick jungle foliage, is entirely inaccessible by vehicle-ready road. The only outsiders who have ever set eyes on the city have had to fly in, strap up a hammock on the cargo ships that traverse the Amazon from end to end, or face the thickets with machete in hand.

The easiest way to get to Iquitos is by flight. Planes leave daily from Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima to the small airport on the city's outskirts. Motorized tuk-tuks linger outside, waiting for landings, ready to take travelers straight to their hotel in town. However, there is a more adventurous way to access the remote metropolis. Catching a cargo boat through the Amazon is an incomparable experience for any traveler with extra time, the best way to watch the biomes shift over the five-day voyage from Pucallpa. There is also a shorter ferry journey from Leticia, Colombia, which takes less than a day.