An Underrated Beach Town In Peru Is The Gateway To A World Of Sandy Cliffs And Ocean Views

The Pacific thrashes against the lofty cliffs of the Peruvian coast, abating at low tide to leave way for sweeping red-tinged beaches. Paracas, a small town on the crag-fringed shore, is situated atop dramatic rocks with quick access to the wind-whipped beaches below. Close to many of the ultimate bucket list attractions in South America, including the hidden oasis of Huacachina and the mysterious Nazca lines, the coastal town is an ideal base from which to explore the picturesque coast and the intriguing Peruvian desert.

Accessing the small town from Peru's coastal capital is straightforward. The country's bus system is comprehensive and moderately comfortable, with multiple direct buses departing daily from Lima. Alternatively, you can rent a car or arrange a private transfer to traverse the 260 miles of the scenic coastal road. Traffic around Lima has a tendency to be absolutely terrible, so keep your timings flexible.