An Underrated Beach Town In Peru Is The Gateway To A World Of Sandy Cliffs And Ocean Views
The Pacific thrashes against the lofty cliffs of the Peruvian coast, abating at low tide to leave way for sweeping red-tinged beaches. Paracas, a small town on the crag-fringed shore, is situated atop dramatic rocks with quick access to the wind-whipped beaches below. Close to many of the ultimate bucket list attractions in South America, including the hidden oasis of Huacachina and the mysterious Nazca lines, the coastal town is an ideal base from which to explore the picturesque coast and the intriguing Peruvian desert.
Accessing the small town from Peru's coastal capital is straightforward. The country's bus system is comprehensive and moderately comfortable, with multiple direct buses departing daily from Lima. Alternatively, you can rent a car or arrange a private transfer to traverse the 260 miles of the scenic coastal road. Traffic around Lima has a tendency to be absolutely terrible, so keep your timings flexible.
What to see and do in Paracas, Peru
Wind sweeps desert dust over the sleepy streets of Paracas, carrying them into the air that rushes along the cliff edge just beyond the town bounds. While staying on the shoreline, the best way to explore the best of Paracas is on a journey through its national reserve. The main route running through the park stretches around 26 miles, popularly explored on rented bicycles or on a sand buggy tour.
The route runs past all the major sights to see on the Paracas shore, including La Catedral, a horseshoe bend around jutting coastal rock, and Yumaque, where locals sun themselves on the golden sand, as well as Playa Roja, one of only five red-tinged beaches in the world, and Playa Las Minas, a peaceful swimming spot. Another of the main attractions in Paracas is the boat that leaves it. Daily tours run from the shore to the Ballestas Islands, underrated islands to visit for stunning rock vistas and dolphin sightings.
The best day trips from Paracas, Peru
Though most travelers may instinctively associate Peru with the colossal Andes, vast Amazon rainforest, or the under-the-radar ancient ruins found around the famed Machu Picchu, some of the country's best attractions are hidden within its sand-swept deserts. Taking a short day trip from Paracas, you can access its highlights.
Tucked between golden dunes, the swaying palms of the Huacachina oasis draw international crowds. Only an hour from Paracas, travelers plunge down the dune sides on sandboards and buggies, or spend their time relaxing on the slopes that surround the idyllic oasis. The mysterious Nazca lines are also less than four hours from Paracas, and worth the venture out. The 2000-year-old mega petroglyphs carved in the Peruvian wilderness remain uninterpreted to this day, a curious vestige of prehistoric America. Another half-hour on the bus from Paracas will take you to Pisco, where you can visit distilleries offering tours and tastings of the eponymous liquor.