Chic Resorts, Fresh Seafood, And Beaches Await On A Celeb Hot Spot Island Called 'The Hamptons Of Germany'
Germany probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think of island-hopping or cheap destinations for a European beach vacation. However, tucked away in the North Sea, off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein, lies Sylt. This exclusive coastal retreat is known for its windswept beauty, thatched-roof cottages, unspoiled beaches, and a distinct sense of luxury.
Often dubbed "the Hamptons of Germany" by travel writers and bloggers, a reference to the upscale and beachy suburb of Long Island, New York, this island boasts 25 miles of stunning coastline dotted with pristine beaches and some of the country's most exclusive, high-end accommodations. It has long been a playground for celebrities, athletes, and business elites, but beyond its star-studded reputation, Sylt offers rugged dunes, scenic cycling paths, and a seafood scene that rivals any in Europe.
Getting to Sylt is easy, whether by plane, train, or car ferry. After visiting Hamburg, the underrated German city known as the "Venice of the North," travelers can fly from Hamburg Airport or take a train from Hamburg-Altona to Westerland, Sylt's main town, a scenic journey of about three to six hours, depending on the number of stops. Alternatively, a car-train ferry from Niebüll transports vehicles and passengers across the Hindenburgdamm causeway, offering breathtaking views of the Wadden Sea. Once on the island, the best way to explore is on foot or by bike, though public buses and rental cars are also convenient options.
Explore Sylt's stunning beaches, cliffs, and outdoor adventures
Sylt's coastline is a paradise for wave chasers, with everything from lively surf spots to some of the best nude beaches in Europe. At the island's northernmost point, the Ellenbogen peninsula offers dramatic dunes and views of the iconic List-West Lighthouse. Not far away, Buhne 16 made history as Germany's first beach where visitors bared it all. On the southern tip of the island, near Rantum, you'll find beach saunas that offer a perfect blend of warmth and rejuvenation. After basking in the intense heat of a traditional Finnish sauna, guests can cool down with an invigorating dip in the refreshing waters of the North Sea.
For a scenic hike, the Cliff Walk at Morsum Cliff provides panoramic views of the Wadden Sea's dramatic red and white rock formations. Meanwhile, the high dunes of Westerland offer an excellent mix of solitude and natural beauty, with access to beach chairs if you book in advance. The northernmost point of Germany is the Ellenbogen Nature Reserve, a must-see for those who appreciate pristine landscapes, with lighthouses and free-roaming sheep scattered across the scenery.
If you prefer water sports, Sylt's west coast is a watersports hotspot, with stand-up paddle boarding and surfing particularly popular around Westerland Beach. Several surf schools, such as Surfhouse Sylt and Surf School Westerland, offer lessons for beginners and advanced surfers. The best time for surfing is from late summer to autumn when the North Sea provides consistent waves and the water temperature rises. Those visiting in the summer can also enjoy kitesurfing, windsurfing, and beach yoga sessions.
Indulge in luxury accommodations and world-class seafood
For a luxurious stay, consider the Severin's Resort and Spa in the village of Keitum in the heart of the island. This five-star retreat blends traditional Frisian architecture with modern elegance, offering spacious suites, a serene spa, and gourmet dining. Guests can expect top-tier amenities such as an indoor pool, a full-service spa offering a variety of sauna and spa treatments, and private terraces with stunning island views. Expect to pay at least $500 per night for the Superior room for two people.
For an unforgettable seafood experience, head to Sansibar, an iconic beachside restaurant that has its share of devoted regulars nestled in the dunes near Rantum. Known for its fine wines and fresh seafood, the menu features specialties like grilled lobster and oysters, which are best enjoyed before indulging in a Kaiserschmarrn, a fluffy, caramelized pancake dessert. Another must-try is the traditional fischbrötchen, a fresh fish sandwich available at many seaside eateries. Try one at Gosch, a beloved seafood chain that started on Sylt. Visitors can savor casual yet delicious options like North Sea shrimp, smoked salmon, and herring sandwiches.
Westerland, the island's largest town, is the hub for nightlife, offering a vibrant mix of beach bars, fine dining, and live music venues to complete your Sylt getaway. Enjoying island life in Germany? Head east to Rügen, a lesser-known German island with white sand beaches.