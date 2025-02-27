A Little-Known English Village Hidden In Indiana Is A Historic Time Capsule To Explore
A tiny enclave in Indiana feels like you've actually walked back in time in England. If you love historic spots and unique stories, Marktown might be a place you want to visit before it's too late. This interesting little town near Chicago is being taken down, piece by piece, so visiting this time capsule with storybook houses on walkable streets could soon be just a story.
Completely surrounded by industry now, Marktown started as a company town at the turn of the 20th century. Employees and their families moved into its charming homes, designed by a renowned architect who created a Tudor Revival- and English garden-inspired concept. If you're already visiting some historic spots like Chicago's "Black Metropolis" of Bronzeville, a lakefront neighborhood with thriving cuisine, arts, and culture, add this short drive to Marktown to your day trip list for history lessons, abandoned building photography, and inspiration for your own home.
The story behind Marktown
Marktown, about 20 miles outside of Chicago and far away from the usual tourist traps like the WNDR Museum, was created to provide homes for workers in the steel industry. Marktown was founded by its namesake, Clayton Mark, after he faced challenges keeping employees on the job. Seeing an opportunity to solve the problem, he purchased 100 acres near his business in 1913 and hired Howard Van Doren Shaw to design the neighborhood. The town features duplexes and a central quad, promoting a sense of community in addition to giving the workers a safe place to stay. An interesting tradition started when residents parked their cars on the sidewalks, allowing everyone to stroll in the narrow streets. The unique feature was highlighted in Ripley's Believe It or Not! during the community's 50th anniversary. Many residents still do this today.
The original plans included parks, theaters, shopping, schools, and more. But after World War I, the mill faced economic challenges and it was never completed. In 1975, Marktown was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of its architectural and historical significance. However, over the years, homes have been abandoned and gradually demolished after being purchased by a nearby oil refinery.
Is Marktown coming back to life?
Paul Myers, often called the unofficial Mayor of Marktown, is dedicated to preserving the community. He offers guided tours, sharing the rich history and hidden stories of this vanishing historic site. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour using available driving directions. His hard work seems to be paying off. East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland introduced a grant program to help Marktown homeowners restore the exteriors of their historic homes. Several residents have taken advantage of the initiative, helping to revitalize the neighborhood.
As you explore Marktown, you might even find inspiration for your own home, whether it's Tudor Revival details, cozy courtyard designs, or unique ways to blend history with modern living. After spending time here, you can continue your Indiana day trip with a 25 minute drive east to check out dune hikes at Indiana Dunes National Park.