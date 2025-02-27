A Little-Known English Village Hidden In Indiana Is A Historic Time Capsule To Explore

Marktown, about 20 miles outside of Chicago and far away from the usual tourist traps like the WNDR Museum, was created to provide homes for workers in the steel industry. Marktown was founded by its namesake, Clayton Mark, after he faced challenges keeping employees on the job. Seeing an opportunity to solve the problem, he purchased 100 acres near his business in 1913 and hired Howard Van Doren Shaw to design the neighborhood. The town features duplexes and a central quad, promoting a sense of community in addition to giving the workers a safe place to stay. An interesting tradition started when residents parked their cars on the sidewalks, allowing everyone to stroll in the narrow streets. The unique feature was highlighted in Ripley's Believe It or Not! during the community's 50th anniversary. Many residents still do this today.

The original plans included parks, theaters, shopping, schools, and more. But after World War I, the mill faced economic challenges and it was never completed. In 1975, Marktown was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of its architectural and historical significance. However, over the years, homes have been abandoned and gradually demolished after being purchased by a nearby oil refinery.