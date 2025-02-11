Chicago's 'Black Metropolis' Is A Lakefront Neighborhood With Thriving Cuisine, Arts & Culture
The Windy City has many claims to fame. It's the third-largest city in the United States and has arguably some of the best hot dogs in the country. Besides the Wabash Arts Corridor, a trendsetting district of colorful murals and living art, Chicago has another vibrant district of incredible history, culture, and art: Bronzeville.
Known as "Black Metropolis," dubbed by researchers St. Clair Drake and Horace R. Cayton Sr. in their seminal study and book by the same title, Bronzeville is the epicenter of black history and culture. It's been an established Black neighborhood since the turn of the century, and the Great Migration that started in 1910 further cemented its reputation as a haven for African Americans fleeing racial violence from the American South. The Monument to the Great Northern Migration on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 26th Place is a bronze statue of a man standing on a mound holding a battered suitcase created by artist Alison Saar. It commemorates the thousands of Black Americans who fled to Chicago searching for liberty and opportunities. They made the district their home and a thriving community, a powerhouse of the civil rights movement, arts, and some of the best eats Chicago has to offer.
Today, Bronzeville has some of the city's best restaurants, bars, and cultural and artistic institutions stretching from the beachfront of Lake Michigan all the way to Dan Ryan Expressway and from 31st Street south to Pershing Road. Bronzeville is a must-visit when visiting Chi-Town. It's about 5.5 miles from the Chicago Loop and easily accessible by buses and the Green Line on the L Train.
Eat and drink your way through Bronzeville
Chicago, specifically Bronzeville, has some of the best soul food outside the American South. Pearl's Place, a Bronzeville establishment that has been part of the community for more than 30 years, is the go-to spot for iconic home-style dishes served in a fine-dining setting. You can't go wrong with the classics: shrimp and grits, shrimp po'boy, or smoked ham hock dinner. If you're a fan of breakfast, you're in luck. Pearl's Place serves breakfast all day with a decadent breakfast buffet every day of the week. Another contender for the best soul food in town is Bronzeville Soul. Though a newcomer, opening its doors in 2022, it already has the prestige of being one of the city's best with its delectable meats, like the smothered oxtail over rice (only available on Sundays) served with cornbread muffin and greens with smoked turkey.
Another Bronzeville specialty is African food. Head to Yassa African Restaurant for amazing food from the Casamance region of southern Senegal. If you're new to Yassa food, we recommend starting with the Yassa chicken — half a chicken marinated overnight in lemon and a secret spice mix and cooked to perfection with onion and mustard sauce. If you're in the mood for something more hearty, order the Thiou Curry with Lamb. Soak up the rich broth with a side of fufu— the starchy ball of goodness made of yam and plantains. Gorée Cuisine is another Senegalese gem. Try the fataya, a street food staple of deep-fried pastry with chicken and fish.
After your meal, head to Turner Häus Brewery, the city's first black-owned microbrewery. It offers delicious and unique craft beers named after the founders' family members. Alternatively, head to Bronzeville Winery for some vino (and cocktails), tasty eats, and local art.
Bronzeville's booming cultural and art scenes
Book the Bronzeville Tour through Chicago Mahogany Tours for in-depth information about the district. Through the animated and informative tour with Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, you will learn about the birthplace of Black History Month, the Supreme Life Building, which was the HQ of the first African-American-owned life insurance company in the northern United States, and other indispensable history of the city and the nation. Visit the Bronzeville Walk of Fame, which honors Bronzeville residents who made significant contributions to their community, like Katherine Dunham, who fused African American, Caribbean, African, and South American movements into ballet performances, and Gwendolyn Brooks, the first Black poet to win the Pulitzer Prize.
Bronzeville also has the largest African American art district in the country. Be sure to drop by Gallery Guichard, located on the first floor of the Bronzeville Artist Lofts, which has revolving exhibitions of multi-cultural African diaspora artists. Faie Afrikan Art showcases art made by traditional African craftspeople from all over the continent. South Side Community Art Center is an influential African American art center that opened in 1940. The oldest African American art institution in the United States and a Chicago Historic Landmark showcases work for established and emerging Black artists while providing insightful and educational programs for the community and beyond. If you're visiting between June and September, join the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour every third Friday of the month. This tour will stop at the participating galleries in the district so you can experience Bronzeville's amazing art scene. Then, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city at the Lincoln Park Conservatory for stunning nature and Victorian architecture.