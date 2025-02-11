Chicago's 'Black Metropolis' Is A Lakefront Neighborhood With Thriving Cuisine, Arts & Culture

The Windy City has many claims to fame. It's the third-largest city in the United States and has arguably some of the best hot dogs in the country. Besides the Wabash Arts Corridor, a trendsetting district of colorful murals and living art, Chicago has another vibrant district of incredible history, culture, and art: Bronzeville.

Known as "Black Metropolis," dubbed by researchers St. Clair Drake and Horace R. Cayton Sr. in their seminal study and book by the same title, Bronzeville is the epicenter of black history and culture. It's been an established Black neighborhood since the turn of the century, and the Great Migration that started in 1910 further cemented its reputation as a haven for African Americans fleeing racial violence from the American South. The Monument to the Great Northern Migration on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 26th Place is a bronze statue of a man standing on a mound holding a battered suitcase created by artist Alison Saar. It commemorates the thousands of Black Americans who fled to Chicago searching for liberty and opportunities. They made the district their home and a thriving community, a powerhouse of the civil rights movement, arts, and some of the best eats Chicago has to offer.

Today, Bronzeville has some of the city's best restaurants, bars, and cultural and artistic institutions stretching from the beachfront of Lake Michigan all the way to Dan Ryan Expressway and from 31st Street south to Pershing Road. Bronzeville is a must-visit when visiting Chi-Town. It's about 5.5 miles from the Chicago Loop and easily accessible by buses and the Green Line on the L Train.