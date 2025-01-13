One Of America's Largest Moving Sand Dunes Is A Mysterious Phenomenon On Indiana's Coast

On a sunny July day in 2013, 6-year-old Nathan disappeared during a hike on Mt. Baldy, a dune inside Indiana Dunes National Park. He had dropped through the dune and was trapped. As his friends and family were on their knees, digging the sand, the hole collapsed. It wasn't a sinkhole, though — it was as if a void just opened up and swallowed the boy. Fortunately, after digging for hours through hundreds of tons of sand, a rescue team found Nick — alive. Since his miraculous disappearance and equally stupefying survival, Mt. Baldy's moving dune has puzzled and intrigued scientists.

The 126-foot tall Mt. Baldy dune has long been legendary as a "wandering" or "migrating dune." Like other living dunes, it moves a little each year. Despite its mysterious nature, Baldy is a popular weekend getaway where families often camp, swim in Lake Michigan, and trek up the dune to admire the Chicago skyline from afar. The hike's popularity is what likely led the dune to become unmoored — the thousands of feet pounding it degraded the marram grass that stabilized it. Without the roots of vegetation to keep it in its place, the dune began to move alarmingly fast — about 5 to 10 feet per year, according to scientists with Indiana University Northwest. That giant mound of moving sand buries everything in its path, including trees. A submerged tree most likely created the sinkhole that swallowed Nathan. Smithsonian Magazine speculates that the boy survived his ordeal because the decomposed tree trunk created a pocket of air, which provided him with enough oxygen until he was found.

The massive wandering dune beside Lake Michigan is currently closed to the public. Park staff are planting grass and establishing wind breaks to stabilize the dune. Rangers still lead select tours to the summit, though.