One Of The Caribbean's Most Exclusive Resorts Boasts Chic Santorini Vibes On An Award-Winning Beach

Surrounded by some of the best beaches in Anguilla, on the pristine shores of Maundays Bay in Anguilla, Cap Juluca stands as a beacon of luxury and tranquility in the Caribbean. This exclusive resort captivates guests with its blend of Greco-Moorish architecture, reminiscent of Santorini's iconic whitewashed villas, and the unspoiled natural beauty of its surroundings. The resort's design blends harmoniously with the azure waters and powdery white sands, offering an idyllic retreat for discerning travelers.

Anguilla, a British overseas territory, is renowned for its 33 immaculate beaches, including Mead's Bay, voted one of the best beaches in the world. To reach this secluded haven, most travelers arrive via Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. From there, a swift 25- to 40-minute boat transfer transports guests directly to Anguilla, offering a scenic introduction to the island's captivating seascapes. Alternatively, Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla accommodates smaller aircraft and private charters for those seeking a more direct route, with the airport being on the same island and less than 10 miles from the resort.

Cap Juluca offers an array of luxurious accommodations, from beachfront rooms to private pool villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort and privacy. Guests can indulge in world-class dining at the resort's diverse restaurants, engage in various watersports, or simply unwind on the beach.