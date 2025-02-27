One Of The Caribbean's Most Exclusive Resorts Boasts Chic Santorini Vibes On An Award-Winning Beach
Surrounded by some of the best beaches in Anguilla, on the pristine shores of Maundays Bay in Anguilla, Cap Juluca stands as a beacon of luxury and tranquility in the Caribbean. This exclusive resort captivates guests with its blend of Greco-Moorish architecture, reminiscent of Santorini's iconic whitewashed villas, and the unspoiled natural beauty of its surroundings. The resort's design blends harmoniously with the azure waters and powdery white sands, offering an idyllic retreat for discerning travelers.
Anguilla, a British overseas territory, is renowned for its 33 immaculate beaches, including Mead's Bay, voted one of the best beaches in the world. To reach this secluded haven, most travelers arrive via Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. From there, a swift 25- to 40-minute boat transfer transports guests directly to Anguilla, offering a scenic introduction to the island's captivating seascapes. Alternatively, Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla accommodates smaller aircraft and private charters for those seeking a more direct route, with the airport being on the same island and less than 10 miles from the resort.
Cap Juluca offers an array of luxurious accommodations, from beachfront rooms to private pool villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort and privacy. Guests can indulge in world-class dining at the resort's diverse restaurants, engage in various watersports, or simply unwind on the beach.
Indulge in beachfront bliss and rejuvenating spa experiences
At Cap Juluca, the beach is more than just a backdrop; it's the heart of the experience. The resort offers an exclusive private stretch of Maundays Bay, recognized as one of the world's 50 best beaches of 2024, just steps away. With access reserved solely for its guests, this ensures an intimate environment to bask in the sun, stroll along the shoreline, or lounge under the shade of a beach umbrella, all while being attended to by the resort's dedicated beach service.
The crystal-clear waters of the bay invite guests to partake in a variety of water-based activities. Complimentary offerings include bicycles and non-motorized water activities for all guests like snorkeling gear to explore the vibrant marine life, paddleboards for a leisurely glide over the gentle waves, and kayaks for those eager to navigate the coastline. Sailboats and catamarans are available as well and are included in your stay. For adventure seekers, the resort provides motorized water sports such as waterskiing and wakeboarding at an additional cost, with prices typically starting around $150 USD per session for up to 30 minutes.
After a day of sun and sea, the on-site Guerlain Spa offers a sanctuary of rejuvenation. Drawing inspiration from Anguilla's natural elements, the spa's philosophy centers on water, salt, and botanicals, reflecting the island's rich natural resources. The ocean theme extends to the spa, where guests indulge in treatments designed to evoke the sea's tranquility. The signature Ocean Vibes experience offers a 90-minute escape, combining a massage, facial, and Guerlain's hydrating products. Chilled turquoise spheres mimic the refreshing touch of ocean waves, while the rhythmic beats of a tambour drum recreate the soothing sound of rolling tides. The spa also features hot and cold plunge pools, steam rooms, and relaxation areas, providing a holistic wellness experience that rejuvenates both body and spirit.
Experience unparalleled luxury in Cap Juluca's elegant accommodations
The resort's signature Greco-Moorish architecture creates an ethereal, almost dreamlike ambiance, coupled with the beautiful whitewashed villas along the shoreline. Each room and suite offers breathtaking ocean views, private terraces, and direct beach access, allowing guests to wake up to the gentle rhythm of the waves. The interior design reflects understated luxury, with crisp white linens, handcrafted wooden furnishings, and spacious marble bathrooms featuring deep soaking tubs and rainfall showers. Beachfront Deluxe Rooms, ideal for couples, are priced at approximately $3,000 per night at the time of writing, while the lavish Private Pool Villas, offering expansive living spaces and personal infinity pools, can range upwards of $5,495 per night, depending on the season. For the ultimate indulgence, the Jonquil Suite, with its private freshwater pool, outdoor dining pavilion, and 3,290 square feet of space, provides an unparalleled level of exclusivity.
Beyond the accommodations, Cap Juluca offers a wealth of amenities, including a rooftop infinity-edge pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and an array of curated experiences such as private sunset cruises and guided island tours. Dining is equally exceptional, with restaurants like Pimms serving gourmet Caribbean cuisine like seared yellowfin tuna served with velvety celeriac purée and locally sourced sweet potato in a romantic, open-air setting.
The best time to visit Cap Juluca is between December and May, when the weather is at its most pleasant, with balmy temperatures and minimal rainfall. This period also coincides with Anguilla's peak season, ensuring vibrant island life and an array of seasonal events; foodies should make note of Anguilla's Epicurean Festival in May.