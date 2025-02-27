Pristine Nature Meets Charming Small-Town Vibes At This Quiet Corner Of The Adirondacks
The Adirondack Mountains of New York have no shortage of cute towns and hidden attractions. Some spots, like Lake George or Lake Placid, famous for endless activities, are busy during the peak tourist season. But this mountainous area covers an impressive 9,375 square miles, so there are still plenty of other spots where you can find a secluded mountain getaway just right for your family.
One of those quiet, out-of-the-way little places is the village of Wells, New York. Situated on the shore of Lake Algonquin and spread along State Route 30, Wells is a small town that welcomes visitors with a handful of businesses and rentals. It's an ideal location, less remote than many Adirondack retreats but still a world away from the hustle.
The Adirondacks are famous as a gateway to the outdoors and the perfect place to get a taste of pure nature; the hiking, biking, and lake paddling in the area are second to none. Wells' Hamilton County has several wilderness areas and countless opportunities to explore the gloriously peaceful surroundings. Picturesque waterfalls, tranquil rivers, serene lakes, and simple walks in the woods await.
Wells, the enchanting Adirondack town you've never heard of
Wells offers remarkable views from the shores of Lake Algonquin, with the peaks of the higher mountains towering up in the distance. The community is small and welcoming but has been hit by recent economic factors. Many popular businesses and restaurants have shuttered recently. But the community is amid a comeback, with new attractions opening. The town is known for its Old Home Days celebrations, held every August, featuring swimming and wacky boat races, live music and dancing, and fireworks over the lake.
The town is spread out and grouped with two other small communities along the highway: Benson and Hope. Homes and businesses are dotted along the highway and the lakeside. Five minutes south of Wells is the Alpine Grill, the local spot for fabulous meals. Uncle Carl's Coffee has your morning pick-me-ups, and the Wells Edge Country Store has everything you need to stock up the kitchen in your vacation rental.
Wells is all about location — it's near numerous attractions waiting to be discovered. A local historic church building now hosts The Revival, a concert and community venue. Just a few minutes north of town is the trailhead that leads you to the lovely Auger Falls. It's a family-friendly loop trail with a few swimming options. Sacandaga State Park, just south of town, has a campground and is the perfect spot for fishing, paddling, or hiking along the river.
Go outside and play in the Adirondacks
Like many mountain towns, Wells and its surrounds require a car to explore fully. It's an hour and a half northwest of the nearest major airport, Albany, and many of the adventures you'll want to have in the area also require some driving. While the town lacks inns or motels, vacation rentals are available. You can find basic cabins starting around $100 a night or luxury lakeside homes for between $300 and $500. Even more choices are available in nearby charming towns of New York's "all-season vacationland."
Near the town of Benson, check out the Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center. It has cabin rentals year-round on a beautiful lake, and features cross-country skiing in winter and excellent hiking or biking the rest of the year. And, about an hour east of Wells, you'll find the Sacandaga River Sculpture Park, a popular attraction featuring massive sculptures in a picturesque setting along the winding river.
The tricky part of planning any Adirondacks getaway is figuring out when to go. There's something to do no matter what time of year you choose, be it walking and canoeing in the summer, leaf-peeping drives during autumn, or skiing and ice climbing during winter. Even if you're coming in summer, remember to pack a jacket: evening average lows dip into the 50s, even in July and August.