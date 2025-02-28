What Really Are 'Secret' Or 'Hidden' Decks On All Cruise Ships?
If you like fun in the sun, the feel of an ocean breeze on your face, and convenient amenities around every corner, a cruise vacation might be for you. A big part of the allure of a cruise is the ability to explore all the different decks on the ship for fun, relaxation, and, more than likely, food. But did you know that some areas of the ship are technically "secret"? Yes, there are secret decks on many cruise ships, although they can be relatively easy to find if you know where to look.
Although the term "secret deck" may conjure images of hidden treasure or covert secrets, the truth is much more banal. However, once you start to locate these hard-to-find areas, you may discover that they're the best part of the cruising experience. That is, assuming you're not one of the people who really hate cruises. So climb aboard your favorite cruise ship, get ready to get sleuthing, and let's uncover the reality of these not-so-secret decks.
The lowdown on secret decks on cruise ships
If you need to find anything on a cruise ship, chances are you can find a directory or a sign to point you in the right direction. Whether it's a stage, a game room, or one of many dining areas, each of these spaces is clearly marked. That's not the case with secret decks. However, just because the area isn't labeled doesn't mean it's forbidden or off-limits to guests.
According to one of the largest purveyors of ocean-style vacations, Carnival Cruise Lines (via the travel site Cruising Earth), secret decks are free for all cruisers to use, although they may not be accessible at all times. On Carnival ships specifically, these decks are at the very front of the ship, and they may be on multiple levels, although they're all unmarked. But really, would a ship have a sign that says "this way to the secret deck" anyway?
To access these areas, you'll have to go through a set of double doors. To exit to the deck, you must make sure the first door is closed before opening the second. The reason for this is that these spots act as wind tunnels, so keeping both doors open could let a lot of air into the ship. In fact, the reason these decks are "hidden" is because they're often where the wind is most concentrated, making them cold and less usable than other parts of the ship. High winds are also a common reason for the deck to be closed off, although it won't be off-limits for too long.
Are hidden decks worth exploring on your next cruise?
The short answer is yes, a secret deck may be worth visiting the next time you're on the high seas. For example, if you happen to accidentally book a charter cruise, you can escape the crowds and the hubbub by venturing out to a hidden deck. These spaces are often far less crowded because there's nothing to do besides sit and watch the water. Plus, since these decks are windy, they can be uncomfortable for some passengers.
Additionally, not all secret areas of a cruise ship are created equal. On Carnival Cruises, the hidden decks are mostly empty and may just have a few deck chairs for guests. However, on Seabourn Cruise Lines, explorers can find a hot tub at the front of the ship on Deck 6 or 7 (depending on the ship) that can only be accessed by a single unmarked door. Because it's not part of the main attractions, the tub is often sparsely populated (if anyone is there at all).
So while there are plenty of unsettling reasons to potentially avoid a cruise, hidden decks can make the experience much more enjoyable. Plus, depending on which cruise line and ship you're on, you may discover more than just wind and deck chairs. With the right attitude and perseverance, there's no telling what you can find.