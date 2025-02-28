What Really Are 'Secret' Or 'Hidden' Decks On All Cruise Ships?

If you need to find anything on a cruise ship, chances are you can find a directory or a sign to point you in the right direction. Whether it's a stage, a game room, or one of many dining areas, each of these spaces is clearly marked. That's not the case with secret decks. However, just because the area isn't labeled doesn't mean it's forbidden or off-limits to guests.

According to one of the largest purveyors of ocean-style vacations, Carnival Cruise Lines (via the travel site Cruising Earth), secret decks are free for all cruisers to use, although they may not be accessible at all times. On Carnival ships specifically, these decks are at the very front of the ship, and they may be on multiple levels, although they're all unmarked. But really, would a ship have a sign that says "this way to the secret deck" anyway?

To access these areas, you'll have to go through a set of double doors. To exit to the deck, you must make sure the first door is closed before opening the second. The reason for this is that these spots act as wind tunnels, so keeping both doors open could let a lot of air into the ship. In fact, the reason these decks are "hidden" is because they're often where the wind is most concentrated, making them cold and less usable than other parts of the ship. High winds are also a common reason for the deck to be closed off, although it won't be off-limits for too long.