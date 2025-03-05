The Gulf Of Thailand Hides A Secluded Island Resort With Crystal-Clear Waters And White Sandbars

If Thailand has ever been on your bucket list, you've likely dreamed of its breathtaking beaches and lush jungles. Maybe you've felt inspired by "The White Lotus," but want something a bit more secluded and without the drama. While Thailand offers plenty of spectacular destinations, the Gulf of Thailand is home to some of the country's most awe-inspiring escapes, like the coastal retreat of Khao Sam Roi Yot with its vibrant beaches. Deeper in the Gulf lies an even more adventurous getaway with a tiny island all to itself — the Nangyuan Island Dive Resort.

The resort sits on Koh Nang Yuan, which is actually a trio of islands connected by white sandbars. Just off the shore of Koh Tao — considered one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia — Koh Nang Yuan is popular for day trips, attracting visitors for lounging on its famous sandbar or diving into its teeming coral reefs. But staying at the resort gives you exclusive early-morning and evening access to the island's landscape once the daytime tourists have left. Beyond the beach, there's a peak you can hike for panoramic views, and even a zipline that lets you glide from island to island over the bright blue water.