The Gulf Of Thailand Hides A Secluded Island Resort With Crystal-Clear Waters And White Sandbars
If Thailand has ever been on your bucket list, you've likely dreamed of its breathtaking beaches and lush jungles. Maybe you've felt inspired by "The White Lotus," but want something a bit more secluded and without the drama. While Thailand offers plenty of spectacular destinations, the Gulf of Thailand is home to some of the country's most awe-inspiring escapes, like the coastal retreat of Khao Sam Roi Yot with its vibrant beaches. Deeper in the Gulf lies an even more adventurous getaway with a tiny island all to itself — the Nangyuan Island Dive Resort.
The resort sits on Koh Nang Yuan, which is actually a trio of islands connected by white sandbars. Just off the shore of Koh Tao — considered one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia — Koh Nang Yuan is popular for day trips, attracting visitors for lounging on its famous sandbar or diving into its teeming coral reefs. But staying at the resort gives you exclusive early-morning and evening access to the island's landscape once the daytime tourists have left. Beyond the beach, there's a peak you can hike for panoramic views, and even a zipline that lets you glide from island to island over the bright blue water.
Adventures at the Nangyuan Island Dive Resort
The Nangyuan Island Dive Resort offers accommodations that blend comfort with the nature of Koh Nang Yuan. The resort's bungalows, scattered across a lush hill, range from simple yet cozy rooms to spacious villas with private pools. Staying here does require some uphill climbs, but the reward is sweeping views of the sandbar and the surrounding sea. There is a restaurant at the resort, though some reviewers have noted that it's a bit pricey. But really, the star attraction isn't the menu — it's the unbeatable scenery and the countless ways to explore the island's natural beauty.
During peak hours (roughly 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), when tourists flood the beach, it's the perfect time to dive beneath the waves. The shallow reefs surrounding the island are alive with parrotfish, sea anemones, and striped pennant coralfish. For scuba divers, two standout sites are Twins, where three pinnacle reefs form a mesmerizing underwater habitat, and Japanese Gardens, known for its wide variety of corals. If you're more of an adrenaline seeker, you can zipline between two of the islands, soaring over the water with a view that will make your heart race. Once the day visitors leave, the island quiets down, making it the perfect time to sip a cocktail at the beach bar or take the short but steep hike to the island's viewpoint and watch the sunset.
Getting to Nangyuan Island Dive Resort and exploring beyond the island
Planning your trip to Koh Nang Yuan requires a little preparation, but it's well worth it. The best time to visit Thailand depends on what you want from the trip — whether it's peak season with dry, sunny days or quieter months with fewer crowds. To reach the island, you'll fly into Samui International Airport (USM) on Koh Samui. Then, you can take a 1.5-hour ferry from the Koh Samui Nathon Pier to Koh Tao. From there, a 10- to 15-minute boat ride will bring you to Koh Nang Yuan. A standard queen room at the resort starts at around $180 per night, while the most upscale option, a private villa with a pool, costs around $750 per night.
While many travelers visit Koh Nang Yuan as a day trip from Koh Tao, staying at the resort gives you the chance to do the reverse — taking a boat taxi or ferry over to Koh Tao for a day. Koh Tao is known for its beaches, with both lively and secluded options. Sairee Beach is the most popular, drawing a younger crowd with its laid-back bars and dining, while Jansom Bay offers a quieter, private retreat (for a small entrance fee). If you want a change of pace from the resort's restaurant, Koh Tao has some excellent dining options: 995 Roasted Duck serves up its titular dish to positive reviews, while La Pizzeria da Claudio offers an authentic Italian alternative to Thai food with pizza, pasta, and risotto. Before heading back to Nangyuan Island Dive Resort for a peaceful night's sleep, you can stop by Fishbowl Bar for a cocktail and some dancing — just enough excitement before retreating back to your island hideaway.