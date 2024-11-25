The World's Largest Subterranean Lake Is A Vibrant Scuba Diving Paradise In Missouri

Hidden below the surface of a small, southeast Missourian town is a strange and unexpected find: An abandoned mine, which has become a year-round scuba diving haven. Attracting around 15,000 divers and double that number of tourists, Bonne Terre Mine is a National Historic Site and home to the Billion Gallon Lake.

The town of Bonne Terre has a population of just under 7,000 and its name translates to "good earth" in French. It is nestled in the Ozarks, a scenic mountain region that has become a tourist hotspot due to its unparalleled natural beauty. Native Americans living here first discovered galena, a natural mineral and the most important ore in lead. Later, the area was colonized by French settlers, who wanted to benefit from this aptly-named resource-rich land, so they built a lead-mining operation in 1860. Dug out entirely with hand tools, this mine goes down five stories and covers roughly 457,000 square feet. It attracted laborers from many parts of the world, particularly Hungary and southern Europe. The galena from here was used primarily for the lead in ammunition, especially during the Industrial Revolution and the Spanish-American War. The mine was active for 100 years, from 1862 until 1963, and in its heyday, it was the biggest and most profitable lead ore mine in the world.

However, all good things must come to an end, and eventually, Bonne Terre Mine ceased its operations. There was almost no lead left to extract, and both the equipment and the method of mining used were now obsolete. The machinery was too heavy and cumbersome to remove, so it was simply left down below. Over time, groundwater seeped into the cavern, flooding the many passageways and creating the world's largest subterranean lake.