Lake Superior's Shore Hides A Stunning Pink-Hued 'Singing Beach' In Minnesota

Iona's Beach attracts all kinds of visitors, from locals and solo travelers looking to unwind and reflect, to couples enjoying a romantic moment together and families in search of a unique day out. The beach is often quiet. While some visitors spent just a few minutes at Iona's Beach, stopping purposefully to hear the singing stones, there is plenty to explore nearby that justifies a longer stay. The Gitchi-Gami State Trail passes right through Iona's Beach, leading all the way north to Grand Marais, and is perfect for hiking or biking.

It is also possible to swim at Iona's Beach, with the water remaining shallow enough for children to play. As such, it makes sense to make a visit to Iona's Beach in the warmer months between May and September, when you can take advantage of the swimming opportunities. In terms of beauty, however, the beach is worth visiting all year round. Fishing is permitted at Iona's Beach, where the water is populated by trout and salmon, with a boat launch located at nearby Twin Points.

Some say it is impossible to visit a pebble beach and not take the opportunity to skip stones, and Iona's Beach is a perfect place to do it, with stones that are generally smooth and well-rounded. Visitors have reported that, hidden among the mass of pink stones, beautiful blue agates can be found, though it is advised to leave the stones in place rather than take them as souvenirs.