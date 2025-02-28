Lake Superior's Shore Hides A Stunning Pink-Hued 'Singing Beach' In Minnesota
Undoubtedly one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, sprawling Lake Superior offers a range of great vacation options, with vast swaths of glorious nature to explore. Guidebooks generally point to famous lakeside attractions, such as Minnesota's Gooseberry Falls State Park or Michigan's Ottawa National Forest as must-sees, while quaint coastal towns and villages can offer a tranquil getaway by the water. But the fact is that Lake Superior's nearly 2,800 miles of coastline are home to some of the area's best kept secrets, including a bizarre "singing beach," known as Iona's Beach.
The 300-yard-long stretch, which is a designated Scientific and Natural Area, is characterized by its unusual salmon pink stones, which, when the waves lap against them, emit an eerie sound that is utterly unique. The stones, which formed in a volcano that existed around a billion years ago, are rhyolite, formed from feldstar and quartz, which, if you listen closely as they cascade against the water, tinkle beautifully like a wind chime.
A relaxing visit to Iona's Beach
Iona's Beach attracts all kinds of visitors, from locals and solo travelers looking to unwind and reflect, to couples enjoying a romantic moment together and families in search of a unique day out. The beach is often quiet. While some visitors spent just a few minutes at Iona's Beach, stopping purposefully to hear the singing stones, there is plenty to explore nearby that justifies a longer stay. The Gitchi-Gami State Trail passes right through Iona's Beach, leading all the way north to Grand Marais, and is perfect for hiking or biking.
It is also possible to swim at Iona's Beach, with the water remaining shallow enough for children to play. As such, it makes sense to make a visit to Iona's Beach in the warmer months between May and September, when you can take advantage of the swimming opportunities. In terms of beauty, however, the beach is worth visiting all year round. Fishing is permitted at Iona's Beach, where the water is populated by trout and salmon, with a boat launch located at nearby Twin Points.
Some say it is impossible to visit a pebble beach and not take the opportunity to skip stones, and Iona's Beach is a perfect place to do it, with stones that are generally smooth and well-rounded. Visitors have reported that, hidden among the mass of pink stones, beautiful blue agates can be found, though it is advised to leave the stones in place rather than take them as souvenirs.
Visiting Iona's Beach in Minnesota
Iona's Beach is located just 16 miles north of the lakeside city of Two Harbors, beyond Gooseberry Falls State Park on Voyageur Highway. Iona's Beach is just under 200 miles north of Minneapolis on the I-35 N, a drive of around three hours. The closest hotel, Grand Superior Lodge, can be found in Castle Danger and is only six minutes away via car. Those driving on the coastal Voyageur Highway are advised to drive slowly because, despite its pink rocks, the beach is quite easy to miss.
When heading onto the beach to get within earshot of the singing stones, sturdy shoes are recommended to improve your footing on the rocks. It's also recommended to bring a towel or blanket to make you more comfortable as you sit and unwind.
Following a relaxing day on the beach, if you're seeking more Midwestern nature adventures, be sure to check out Grand Marais to the north, an artsy haven on the Lake Superior coast, and Sugar Lake, dubbed Minnesota's "Jewel of the North."