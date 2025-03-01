Just North Of San Francisco Is A Forgotten Yet Charming Small Town So Isolated It Has Its Own Dialect

Northern Mendocino County can be a shock to the system. Just two hours north of the bays and hills of San Francisco, Anderson Valley in the center of the county feels like a whole new world. Not only will you find golden valleys and endless vineyards, but also some of California's quirkiest towns, including Boonville.

Boonville isn't that remarkable on the surface, except for a hefty dose of small-town charm. However, it is unique in that it has its own dialect. Boontling — comprised of "boont" from the local name for the town and "lingo," – has origins in the late 19th century, when the area around Boonville was a remote logging area. While being two hours away from one of the world's most famous cities doesn't sound very far in modern times, in the 1800s, it provided a significant distance between Anderson Valley and California's urban areas. Boonville's relative lack of outside influences, remoteness, and close-knit community helped the Boontling dialect flourish well into the 20th century. Nowadays, Boontling is being used less and less, but if you're driving through Boonville, you still might hear someone ask for a horn of zeese (cup of coffee) or hear "Bah! Hornin'!" instead of "Cheers!"