Just North Of San Francisco Is A Forgotten Yet Charming Small Town So Isolated It Has Its Own Dialect
Northern Mendocino County can be a shock to the system. Just two hours north of the bays and hills of San Francisco, Anderson Valley in the center of the county feels like a whole new world. Not only will you find golden valleys and endless vineyards, but also some of California's quirkiest towns, including Boonville.
Boonville isn't that remarkable on the surface, except for a hefty dose of small-town charm. However, it is unique in that it has its own dialect. Boontling — comprised of "boont" from the local name for the town and "lingo," – has origins in the late 19th century, when the area around Boonville was a remote logging area. While being two hours away from one of the world's most famous cities doesn't sound very far in modern times, in the 1800s, it provided a significant distance between Anderson Valley and California's urban areas. Boonville's relative lack of outside influences, remoteness, and close-knit community helped the Boontling dialect flourish well into the 20th century. Nowadays, Boontling is being used less and less, but if you're driving through Boonville, you still might hear someone ask for a horn of zeese (cup of coffee) or hear "Bah! Hornin'!" instead of "Cheers!"
The history of Boontling in Boonville, California
Boonville, approximately three hours northwest of California's capital, Sacramento, is best reached by car. It's also best to have a vehicle to further explore the rich landscapes surrounding the town, including redwood forests, miles of vineyards, and a pristine coastline. Boonville is less than two hours away from some of California's best northern beaches, like Glass Beach, one of the most unique in the United States.
Even though Boonville seems well-situated, during the 19th century, it was isolated just enough to establish its own cultural norms, the most famous being the Boontling dialect. Boontling likely originated in the hop fields surrounding the town amongst women and children who worked there. The dialect spread into the town, and residents reveled in expanding the lexicon. Eventually, around 1,600 slang words were spoken by a town majority. The popularity of Boontling began to wane in the 1920s, and now, generally old-timers or "bootners" are the only ones who speak it. However, there is some effort to keep Boontling alive, through local businesses who use Boontling in their product names, along with the Historical Society and Boontling Club.
Wineries, redwoods, and small-town charm in Boonville
Boonville is in the middle of Anderson Valley, a less crowded secret wine country region in California. This makes for a more affordable alternative to the famous Napa and Sonoma valleys. Boonville itself is home to several wineries, and the surrounding vineyards and mountains offer a picturesque retreat. When it comes to landscapes, Boonville is more than vineyards — it's within driving distance from California's famous redwoods, in smaller state parks like Hendy Woods State Park.
California's Highway 128 winds through Anderson Valley and the rest of Mendocino County's wine country, making it easy to stop in local vineyards like Navarro or orchards like Philo Apple Farm. This lengthy road trip also leads to some of the other quirky northern California towns and regions, like Bolinas, where residents tend to hide directional signs leading visitors to the town, or the Hoopa Valley Reservation, hidden tribal lands where bears and Bigfoot roam.