Watch For Bears And Bigfoot At This Hidden California Campground On Tribal Lands

In the heart of Northern California's lush, green forestry lies a hidden gem for nature enthusiasts and curious adventurers alike: Tish Tang Campground. Located north of Eureka, California's underrated coastal town, the campground is within the largest Native American reservation in California. This serene spot offers a unique escape into the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Hoopa Valley Reservation.

With 33 campsites catering to tents, RVs, and trailers, Tish Tang Campground is equipped for a variety of outdoor experiences. However, visitors should note the rustic charm of this campground comes with limited cell service, making it the perfect destination for those looking to unplug and reconnect with the natural world.

Situated along the picturesque Trinity River, the campground serves as a hub for outdoor activities and wildlife observation. From bear sightings to water adventures, this location boasts plenty to discover — and if local legends hold true, you might even catch a glimpse of the elusive Bigfoot lurking in the dense forest beyond the river.