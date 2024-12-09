Escape The Crowds Of California's Iconic Vineyards At This Secret Wine Country Region

When you think of California wine country, you probably think of Napa Valley, with its historic and award-winning wineries. But if you keep driving north, you'll find yourself in the far less crowded, more affordable, and just as incredible wine region of Anderson Valley in Mendocino County. Less than a three-hour drive from San Francisco, Anderson Valley boasts rolling hills covered with forests, vineyards, and orchards.

Anderson Valley is only about 16 miles long and a mile across, with the Navarro River at its heart. Boonville, the valley's largest town, has just about 1,000 people, and it's situated at the southeastern end of the valley. Unlike well-known parts of Napa or Sonoma, the area is so isolated that, in the early 1900s, the town of Boonville formed its own dialect called Boontling; you might even see some Boontling words on signs around the valley. Decades later, the region still feels remote.

As you continue northwest into the valley from Boonville, you'll find the small village of Philo and then Navarro. If you drive without stopping along Highway 128 from one end to the other of Anderson Valley, it only takes about 20 minutes. But within that short stretch of highway, there are a number of fantastic wineries and other attractions to check out that will make you want to stay for a weekend or more to explore it all.