Escape The Crowds Of California's Iconic Vineyards At This Secret Wine Country Region
When you think of California wine country, you probably think of Napa Valley, with its historic and award-winning wineries. But if you keep driving north, you'll find yourself in the far less crowded, more affordable, and just as incredible wine region of Anderson Valley in Mendocino County. Less than a three-hour drive from San Francisco, Anderson Valley boasts rolling hills covered with forests, vineyards, and orchards.
Anderson Valley is only about 16 miles long and a mile across, with the Navarro River at its heart. Boonville, the valley's largest town, has just about 1,000 people, and it's situated at the southeastern end of the valley. Unlike well-known parts of Napa or Sonoma, the area is so isolated that, in the early 1900s, the town of Boonville formed its own dialect called Boontling; you might even see some Boontling words on signs around the valley. Decades later, the region still feels remote.
As you continue northwest into the valley from Boonville, you'll find the small village of Philo and then Navarro. If you drive without stopping along Highway 128 from one end to the other of Anderson Valley, it only takes about 20 minutes. But within that short stretch of highway, there are a number of fantastic wineries and other attractions to check out that will make you want to stay for a weekend or more to explore it all.
Enjoying Anderson Valley wines
Anderson Valley may be a small region, but it's definitely mighty when it comes to winemaking. It has unique microclimates thanks to the range of elevations, different soils, and the influence of coastal fog. That means winemakers are able to grow a variety of flavor profiles all within one region. It's particularly well-suited for growing grapes used for Pinot Noir and Gewürztraminer. The region also produces some fantastic Chardonnays, Rieslings, and sparkling wines. To sample many wines at once, get tickets for the International White Wine Festival in February or the Pinot Noir Festival in May.
There are dozens of wineries in Anderson Valley, and many have tastings and tour options right off of Highway 128. Most are family-owned wineries where you might be getting your tastings poured by the winemakers themselves.
Twomey Cellars offers visitors a chance to check out their wine cave and tour the picturesque estate while sipping on wine. Wentworth Vineyards is a boutique winery making well-reviewed Pinot Noirs (among other wines) with a tasting room in Philo. Brashley Vineyards has a dog-friendly patio where you can sip on wine and snack on your own picnic (be sure to stop by on Mondays for homemade, gourmet pizza). You can also go beyond just wine at Pennyroyal Farm, a combination winery and creamery, in Boonville. All of their goat and sheep cheeses have Boontling names. Here, along with trying a paired wine and cheese tasting, you can get a tour of the farm.
What to do beyond wine in Anderson Valley
While Anderson Valley might be best known for wine, you shouldn't overlook its other beverage offerings. Gowan's Heirloom Ciders is an award-winning cidery, first established in 1876. At Gowan's roadside tasting room, you can try a classic hard cider and experimental versions like the rosé applewine cider. Meanwhile, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has a beer park with a disc golf course, live music, and places to lounge while you enjoy one of their brews.
Beyond tasting the best that Anderson Valley has to offer, make sure to visit Hendy Woods State Park. It has impressive redwood groves with trees stretching over 300 feet, rivaling places like California's tall tree-filled Redwood National Park for majestic, natural beauty. For shopping, you'll find unique gifts at Sun & Cricket in Philo, The Farmhouse Mercantile in Boonville with locally sourced home goods, and Hedgehog Books, a cozy used bookstore. As for where to stay, the Indian Creek Inn in Philo is perfect for groups; each guestroom has its own bathroom and separate entrance, as well as access to a shared full kitchen. It's on a hill with beautiful views out over the nearby Goldeneye Winery vineyards. Then there's the Boonville Hotel and Restaurant with its unique guestrooms, including some private cottages.
For a fuller picture of the wonders of Mendocino County, head to the coast after Anderson Valley, which is under an hour's drive. Check out the small towns of Mendocino, an underrated Christmas town, and Fort Bragg, an artsy town full of redwoods and shops.