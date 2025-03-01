One Of Florida's Best Seaside Neighborhoods Is A Gulf Coast Gem In Destin Full Of Cute Beachfront Cottages

There are so many spectacular destinations in Florida that it can be difficult for visitors to the Sunshine State to decide exactly where to spend their vacation. Apart from some of the obvious attractions, such as the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, what most people are really looking for in a Florida vacation is sun, sea, sand, and charming accommodation as close to the beach as possible. Destin is a city of around 14,000 residents in the Florida panhandle, whose Gulf Coast beaches are considered some of the finest in the state. Arguably the best spot in Destin is Crystal Beach, whose white sands and crystal waters are accompanied by cute beachfront cottages that make for ideal vacation accommodation.

As well as being the ultimate Florida beach retreat, Destin offers a range of other attractions to keep you entertained between swims and sunbathing sessions. Destin Harbor Boardwalk offers a range of activities including dolphin cruises, jet skiing, and tours of Crab Island, a beautiful nearby sandbar full of marine life. the area is also home to several gold courses, and countless tempting restaurants (The Louisiana Lagniappe, which specializes in Creole-style Gulf seafood, is a must-visit).

Be sure to check out Destin Commons, an outdoor destination for food and shopping with more than 80 outlets. The Commons also boasts a great deal of art, a movie theater and bowling alley, an outdoor market, and special events including the Smoke on the Coast BBQ Festival.