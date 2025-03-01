One Of Florida's Best Seaside Neighborhoods Is A Gulf Coast Gem In Destin Full Of Cute Beachfront Cottages
There are so many spectacular destinations in Florida that it can be difficult for visitors to the Sunshine State to decide exactly where to spend their vacation. Apart from some of the obvious attractions, such as the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, what most people are really looking for in a Florida vacation is sun, sea, sand, and charming accommodation as close to the beach as possible. Destin is a city of around 14,000 residents in the Florida panhandle, whose Gulf Coast beaches are considered some of the finest in the state. Arguably the best spot in Destin is Crystal Beach, whose white sands and crystal waters are accompanied by cute beachfront cottages that make for ideal vacation accommodation.
As well as being the ultimate Florida beach retreat, Destin offers a range of other attractions to keep you entertained between swims and sunbathing sessions. Destin Harbor Boardwalk offers a range of activities including dolphin cruises, jet skiing, and tours of Crab Island, a beautiful nearby sandbar full of marine life. the area is also home to several gold courses, and countless tempting restaurants (The Louisiana Lagniappe, which specializes in Creole-style Gulf seafood, is a must-visit).
Be sure to check out Destin Commons, an outdoor destination for food and shopping with more than 80 outlets. The Commons also boasts a great deal of art, a movie theater and bowling alley, an outdoor market, and special events including the Smoke on the Coast BBQ Festival.
Enjoy Crystal Beach Park and fishing in Destin, Florida
Florida is home to some stunning beaches, and Destin is no exception, with the glorious Shore at Crystal Beach Park offering a great place to enjoy the state's high temperatures and warm waters. The beach is served with all the amenities you need to enjoy a pleasant day in the sun, with public restrooms and showers to refresh after a dip in the sea, picnic tables, and a pavilion.
Destin's past as a bustling fishing village is also on display at Crystal Beach, with the wooden supports of its once vital pier still standing in the sand, giving a sense of what the city would have been like back in the day. Fishing remains one of the main forms of recreation in Destin, the waters of which offer easy deep water access to what remains the state's largest fishing fleet. You can shore fish yourself from anywhere in Destin (non-residents can obtain a 3 or 7 day license) and purchase equipment and bait at the nearby Half Hitch Tackle fishing store on Harbor Boulevard. The city's history as "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village" is also on show at the harbor, and at the popular Destin History & Fishing Museum.
How to get to Destin, and where to stay
Destin is served by Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Valparaiso, which is located just 17.5 miles northwest of Crystal Beach. There are regular shuttles, or you can take a cab or rental car south across Mid-Bay Toll Bridge, which crosses Choctawhatchee Bay north of Destin. Spring is the ideal time to visit Destin, when the days are relatively long and sunny and the weather is both warm and comfortable.
An ideal place to stay would be right on Crystal Beach in one of those fabulous pastel-colored cottages. Beautiful stays include 3-bed Hemingway's Hideout, which features a private pool and has steps leading directly to the beach, and Blessings by the Beach, which is pet-friendly and sleeps up to 22 people.
