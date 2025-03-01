An Often-Overlooked Lake Is Home To One Of Minnesota's Best And Oldest Resorts With Historic Charm

Bay Lake is a gorgeous North Woods natural lake that offers very good angling. And while Malkerson Island — one of three islands in Bay Lake — is a private island, its bays and coves offer some great paddling and fishing opportunities. The lake's original inhabitants were the Dakota Sioux Nation, but they were later supplanted by the Ojibwe Nation after a war in 1800. European settlers started arriving in the area in the mid-1800s; by the late 1800s, the indigenous people of the area were mostly gone.

Today, Bay Lake offers everything from water skiing to fishing. More quiet-sport visitors like stand-up paddle boarders or kayakers ply the many bays and coves of the lake. In the winter, the resort keeps its doors open for ice fishers, snowshoers, and hot skiers, all of whom can rent rooms, cabins, or villas on the resort grounds and traverse the "hard water" of Bay Lake when it freezes over during the colder months.

Unless those winter activities appeal to you, we recommend going to the resort in the warmer months, particularly in the summertime. The Ruttgers family operates its incredible resort year-round, though, and the restaurant is also open in all seasons, making the resort a good option for a bed and hot meal after a road trip to chase fall foliage along the shores of nearby Lake Superior. For families looking to keep everybody interested, though, Ruttger's is hard to beat. As lakeside retreats go, this resort has earned its reputation for offering a well-rounded experience in the heart of Minnesota's beautiful lake country.