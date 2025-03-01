A Timeless Minnesota City Boasts Beautiful Trails, Historic Tours, And Super Cozy Cottage Vibes

With thousands of lakes and miles of trails, Minnesota is a wonderful place to go hiking. That holds true for Northfield, with its shocking variety of landscapes within less than an hour's drive. For something close to town, the Cowling Arboretum is your best bet. Featuring 800 acres of land and trails that are free to access, it's the ideal spot to stroll through dense forests and enjoy rolling water features. It also puts you right next to Carleton College — if you're an architecture buff, don't miss out on exploring its many halls and theaters.

As great as the hiking is around Northfield, the town's historic roots might be the most compelling reason to visit. Back in 1876, the First National Bank building in downtown Northfield was robbed by the infamous James-Younger gang. Jesse James and his crew had originally planned to hit Mankato, but after changing their plans at the last minute, Northfield became the target instead. You can dive deeper into the story by visiting the Northfield History Center and taking a guided tour of the 1876 Bank Raid exhibit. Guided tours are available from May through September, though self-guided tours are available year-round.

Since the Northfield History Center is located downtown, spend the rest of your day exploring its charming streets. There's a lovely riverwalk carving along the Cannon River, and the bridge along 5th Street is a great spot for photos.