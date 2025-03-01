A Timeless Minnesota City Boasts Beautiful Trails, Historic Tours, And Super Cozy Cottage Vibes
Minnesota is a natural wonderland, with thousands of lakes dotting its landscape and an underrated waterfront national park tucked away near the Canadian border. And if you're seeking a relaxing getaway within an hour of Minneapolis, the quaint town of Northfield is an easily accessible destination with not just hiking and biking trails, but also a wealth of historic charm. Northfield might seem like your standard small town at first glance, but dig a bit deeper, and you'll find a mountain of amenities that belies its size.
Whether you're interested in exploring a verdant arboretum, wandering the historic streets of downtown, or simply unwinding at one of the best bed and breakfasts in the region, Northfield is full of surprises. And because it's so close to Minneapolis, you'll have a chance to explore other iconic locations, such as a cozy Mississippi River island with gorgeous Victorian homes. All of this makes Northfield an excellent spot for your next laid-back vacation.
Hiking trails and historic tours in Northfield
With thousands of lakes and miles of trails, Minnesota is a wonderful place to go hiking. That holds true for Northfield, with its shocking variety of landscapes within less than an hour's drive. For something close to town, the Cowling Arboretum is your best bet. Featuring 800 acres of land and trails that are free to access, it's the ideal spot to stroll through dense forests and enjoy rolling water features. It also puts you right next to Carleton College — if you're an architecture buff, don't miss out on exploring its many halls and theaters.
As great as the hiking is around Northfield, the town's historic roots might be the most compelling reason to visit. Back in 1876, the First National Bank building in downtown Northfield was robbed by the infamous James-Younger gang. Jesse James and his crew had originally planned to hit Mankato, but after changing their plans at the last minute, Northfield became the target instead. You can dive deeper into the story by visiting the Northfield History Center and taking a guided tour of the 1876 Bank Raid exhibit. Guided tours are available from May through September, though self-guided tours are available year-round.
Since the Northfield History Center is located downtown, spend the rest of your day exploring its charming streets. There's a lovely riverwalk carving along the Cannon River, and the bridge along 5th Street is a great spot for photos.
Planning your trip to Northfield
Northfield is 40 minutes from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, making it an easy place to visit. Your stay can be as frugal or luxurious as you like, with plenty of lodging options at your disposal. If you're after cozy vibes, it's hard to beat the Contented Cottage Bed & Breakfast. It's perched on a bluff just south of St. Olaf College among a field of flowers and trees, granting it a whimsical fairytale-like ambiance. There's also your usual assortment of hotels and motels, or you can venture out of town 20 minutes to stay at the Historic Hutch House in nearby Faribault.
There's no wrong time to visit Northfield, but it can get extremely cold during the winter. However, a snowy Northfield is truly a sight to behold — if you don't mind bundling up in layers, it could be a serene getaway. Summer is likely the best time for most visitors, as you'll have longer days and warmer weather better suited for outdoor adventures. Visit in September to enjoy the annual Defeat of Jesse James Days Festival, which is a reenactment of the historic robbery.
Minnesota is home to some of America's safest and most scenic roads, so consider driving out of town to visit must-see nearby attractions. The massive Mall of America is just 30 minutes away near Minneapolis, while Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is less than 20 minutes south. That makes Northfield a great home base for all sorts of unique Minnesota adventures.