A Cozy Mississippi River Island Features A Grand Historic Inn, Serene Park And Victorian Homes
As the Mississippi River flows steadily through the heart of Minneapolis, Nicollet Island lies between the riverbanks, providing an oasis beside the rush of downtown. Bridges connect the island to the urban Missouri sprawl, offering glimpses of tree-lined streets, Victorian homes, and the grand Nicollet Island Inn. Minneapolis itself is a dynamic travel destination known for its thriving arts scene, live music, and independent spirit. Its bohemian culture makes it a contender for a city that could be the next Portland. And yet, amid all the energy, Nicollet Island remains a peaceful retreat — a place where gardens bloom beside industrial relics, and a park filled with walking trails invites visitors to linger.
Travelers can fly into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (North America's best) before making the 20-minute drive to the island. From the airport, visitors can take a taxi, rideshare, or the Metro Blue Line to downtown, then cross the Hennepin Avenue Bridge onto the island. Alternatively, those exploring Minneapolis from well-known spots like the Stone Arch Bridge or the Mill City Museum can easily walk or bike to Nicollet Island. Once there, you can enjoy the historic Nicollet Island Inn, views of the Saint Anthony Falls from a lush park, and the island's deep-rooted history.
Nicollet Island's Victorian charm and riverfront legacy
Long before Nicollet Island became a quaint getaway, it was home to the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples. According to historian Rushika Hage, its Indigenous name, wita waste, means "beautiful island" (via CBS News). In the mid-1800s, European settlers arrived, initially accessing the island by ferry before building the first suspension bridge to cross the Mississippi River in 1855. The opening was a spectacle, with parades of horse-drawn carriages and celebratory feasts. Though the original bridge no longer stands, its legacy lives on in the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, the modern-day crossing in the same spot.
By the late 19th century, Nicollet Island had taken on a more residential character. Entrepreneur William W. Eastman purchased the land in 1865, developing the island's southern industrial and northern residential sections. The far northern portion's Victorian homes, dating back to the late 1800s, are part of why the island was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s. Today, only six of these coveted residences remain, and each one is a piece of Minneapolis' architectural history. Visitors can admire them with a stroll along the north end of the island.
Perhaps the most iconic landmark is the Nicollet Island Inn. Both industrial and chic, the building was originally a factory when it was constructed in 1893. In the 1970s, it was transformed into a boutique inn, preserving its historic character while adding modern comforts. The inn boasts 24 guest rooms, a restaurant, and lush gardens, making it a unique island stay in Minneapolis. A standard queen room starts at around $100 per night.
Riverside strolls and hidden trails
For those who love the outdoors, Nicollet Island Park is a true Minneapolis gem. Spread over nearly 27 acres, the park features meandering walking and biking trails, public art, and an amphitheater. Given that Minneapolis is America's most bikeable city, cycling around the park is a must. The Nicollet Island Pavilion, a historic event venue, stands at the center of the park. It's mainly a wedding and event venue, and you can admire the Pavilion's signature industrial architecture and waterfront views. Another highlight is the Bell of Two Friends, a gift from Minneapolis' sister city, Ibaraki, Japan. This working bell sculpture, perched between the pavilion and the inn, serves as a peaceful symbol of international friendship.
Beyond the main park, Nicollet Island offers scenic walking routes and a surprising amount of wildlife. A 2.1-mile loop trail encircles the land before crossing the river to Boom Island in the north. On the eastern side, a quieter stretch of trail follows the water, offering glimpses of turtles, herons, and even the occasional beaver. The northern half of Nicollet Island is undergoing ecological restoration, with plans to revive its forests and prairie landscapes. Visitors looking for a romantic moment should take a sunset stroll across the Merriam Bridge, a beautifully designed wrought-iron truss that connects the island to downtown Minneapolis.