A Cozy Mississippi River Island Features A Grand Historic Inn, Serene Park And Victorian Homes

Long before Nicollet Island became a quaint getaway, it was home to the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples. According to historian Rushika Hage, its Indigenous name, wita waste, means "beautiful island" (via CBS News). In the mid-1800s, European settlers arrived, initially accessing the island by ferry before building the first suspension bridge to cross the Mississippi River in 1855. The opening was a spectacle, with parades of horse-drawn carriages and celebratory feasts. Though the original bridge no longer stands, its legacy lives on in the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, the modern-day crossing in the same spot.

By the late 19th century, Nicollet Island had taken on a more residential character. Entrepreneur William W. Eastman purchased the land in 1865, developing the island's southern industrial and northern residential sections. The far northern portion's Victorian homes, dating back to the late 1800s, are part of why the island was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s. Today, only six of these coveted residences remain, and each one is a piece of Minneapolis' architectural history. Visitors can admire them with a stroll along the north end of the island.

Perhaps the most iconic landmark is the Nicollet Island Inn. Both industrial and chic, the building was originally a factory when it was constructed in 1893. In the 1970s, it was transformed into a boutique inn, preserving its historic character while adding modern comforts. The inn boasts 24 guest rooms, a restaurant, and lush gardens, making it a unique island stay in Minneapolis. A standard queen room starts at around $100 per night.