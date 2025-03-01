One Of Los Angeles' Most Romantic Restaurants Is Hidden In A Canyon With Rustic Storybook Charm
Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles was once a haven for hippies, musicians, and artists. And though it's become a rather wealthy area, it has also retained its charming and eclectic character. The area's hidden gems include one of the most romantic restaurants in the country, Inn of the Seventh Ray. Covered in twinkling fairy lights and located next to a bubbling creek, this fairy tale-like spot might even allow you to spot wildlife while you dine. If you've considered getting engaged, you might want to just purchase the ring now, because you may very well be inspired to propose before you even sit down.
Inn of the Seventh Ray sits on land that is full of mysteries. It's said to have been a meeting spot for the Chumash tribe, and possibly a retreat for 1930s evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. It's been a church, a feed shop, and now, one of the prettiest restaurants you can imagine, which has been an LA staple for half a century. Most of the seating is outside, largely covered with tents, though there is a small indoor room with a fireplace. If it's chilly, there are heaters and blankets available upon request. Before you even enter, stop at the restaurant's bookstore, The Spiral Staircase, full of New Age books, crystals, incense, and gifts, with a wine store in the back. (At the time of this writing, the restaurant is open after cooking with World Central Kitchen for first responders, as Los Angeles weathered the Pacific Palisades fire, but some nearby roads are still closed.)
All about the romantic Inn of the Seventh Ray restaurant
The food philosophy at Inn of the Seventh Ray is all about health. The chefs use largely local organic ingredients, and almost everything is made on-site. The idea is that food is energy and affects our own. The restaurant's menu has plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian dishes, as well as poultry, fish, and meat that is organic, free-range, or sustainably farmed. You'll find dishes like creamy truffle risotto that will melt in your mouth (and can be prepared both vegan and gluten-free), yellowfin tuna crudo, an eight-hour black vinegar-braised short rib with duck bacon Brussels sprouts, and a gnocchetti pasta with sunflower pesto that may make you tear up. You won't be alone, because this is a popular spot. In fact, you may even see some celebrities in a more relaxed environment than the usual Los Angeles hotspots. One Instagram post from the restaurant from 2022 shows Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift having a meal there.
Though there are stairs at the main entrance, there is an ADA-compliant entrance as well. You can even bring your dog if you let the restaurant know in advance in your reservation. There is some street parking, but there is also a valet for less than $10. Even better, there is no dress code. You can come in shorts after a hike in the nearby historic Malibu Creek State Park, or you can dress to the nines. One reviewer on Yelp said of the spot, "This is by far the most Romantic & Magical Restaurant I have ever eaten at....the Ambiance is breathtaking & the food & service is divine! I love this beautiful Inn....purely like a being in a fairytale dream." If that engagement works out, you can also hold your wedding here.