One Of Los Angeles' Most Romantic Restaurants Is Hidden In A Canyon With Rustic Storybook Charm

Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles was once a haven for hippies, musicians, and artists. And though it's become a rather wealthy area, it has also retained its charming and eclectic character. The area's hidden gems include one of the most romantic restaurants in the country, Inn of the Seventh Ray. Covered in twinkling fairy lights and located next to a bubbling creek, this fairy tale-like spot might even allow you to spot wildlife while you dine. If you've considered getting engaged, you might want to just purchase the ring now, because you may very well be inspired to propose before you even sit down.

Inn of the Seventh Ray sits on land that is full of mysteries. It's said to have been a meeting spot for the Chumash tribe, and possibly a retreat for 1930s evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. It's been a church, a feed shop, and now, one of the prettiest restaurants you can imagine, which has been an LA staple for half a century. Most of the seating is outside, largely covered with tents, though there is a small indoor room with a fireplace. If it's chilly, there are heaters and blankets available upon request. Before you even enter, stop at the restaurant's bookstore, The Spiral Staircase, full of New Age books, crystals, incense, and gifts, with a wine store in the back. (At the time of this writing, the restaurant is open after cooking with World Central Kitchen for first responders, as Los Angeles weathered the Pacific Palisades fire, but some nearby roads are still closed.)