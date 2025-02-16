The Historic State Park In Malibu That's A Total Hidden Gem For Hiking And Camping
California's vast size and landscape makes it rich with state parks, with 280 calling the state home, more than any other U.S. state. This includes the towering redwoods at Humboldt Redwoods State Park, America's 'highest-rated state park" and a paradise of towering trees or exploring the 'Birthplace of California at the historic state park of Old Town in San Diego. You'll also find another of California's historic state parks in Malibu, and it's a total hidden gem for hiking and camping.
Malibu Creek State Park is 8,600 acres of scenic beauty nestled in the Santa Monica Mountain range, 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and 7 miles from Malibu Beach. It's home to three designated natural preserves: the 1,920-acre Kaslow Natural Preserve (eagle nesting ground protection); the 730-acre Liberty Canyon Natural Preserve (for valley oak protection); and the 300-acre Udell Gorge Natural Preserves (protecting plants and volcanic formations.)
The first inhabitants were the Chumash Native Americans, followed by settlers to the Malibu Creek Valley in the 1860s. In the early 1900s, 2,000 acres of land became a Country Club where a dam and lake were formed until 20th Century Fox Studios purchased the land to use for filming movie and television productions until 1974. Two notable productions were "The Planet of the Apes" series and the classic TV show "M*A*S*H." California then purchased the land and opened the park to the public in 1976. While it's still used for productions, it's now mostly a hiking and outdoor attraction for visitors and locals.
Hike through hidden and historic Malibu Creek State Park
With 35 miles of trails and fire roads and 15 miles of trails along the Creek, there's a hike for every level within Malibu Creek State Park.
If you desire an easy flat trail, undertake the 1.5-mile roundtrip Crags Road/High Road Loop trail from the main parking lot. The 2.1-mile loop easy Rock Pool Trail features oak and sycamore trees providing shade and leads to a rock pool formed by volcanic rock and lake views. You might even spy a rock climber or two as they scale a wall made famous in "Planet of the Apes." Moderate-level hikers can choose the 6.1-mile round trip Grasslands Trail, the 1.1-mile round trip Yearling Trail through the old Reagan Ranch, or the 5.2 mile roundtrip Crags Road to "M*A*S*H" set trail where the challenge arises with boulders and rocks to scramble along the way.
If you're truly up for the ultimate challenge, there are two trails to tackle. The Bulldog Road Trail is described as a "long steep grind" on the Malibu Creek State Park website managed by nonprofit Malibu Creek Docents with 1,700 feet of elevation gain over 3.4 miles of the full 15.4-mile loop. You can choose from either the Little Bulldog Loop of 3 miles or the Big Bulldog Loop of 15.4 miles. Of note, the Woolsey Fire in 2018 and the Franklin Fire in 2024 burned portions of the Park, so be mindful of all signs, trail closures and check the Park's website before attempting hiking trails.
Spend the night under the stars in Malibu Creek State Park
For a truly immersive experience in Malibu Creek State Park, you'll want to spend the night under the stars while camping. Be sure to bring along these five items for a quick and easy camping retreat.
There are two camping areas inside Malibu Creek State Park: one for groups and another for families. The group campground features showers, restrooms, benches, and grills. The family sit consists of 62 tent sites with toilets and showers and four RV campsites (no hookup so you'll need a generator). The RV campsites have a maximum length of 30 feet and both tent and RV sites can be booked on the official site, reservecalifornia.com. Fees for tent sites start at $45 and $225 for the group site and should be done early during popular seasons. Reviewers on the camping website The Dyrt gave high marks to the campground for nice camp hosts and good facilities, with one calling it an "amazing experience, beautiful sunset" while another described it as "peaceful and picturesque."
From the campground, you can access hiking trails such as the Rock Pool Trail, and the trail leading to the M*A*S*H filming sights. You can also take part in the parks other activities including biking, rock climbing, bird watching, and fishing (with a permit.) You can also participate in bird walks, which are offered by the San Fernando Valley Audobon Society.
More appealing sites and tips for visiting Malibu Creek State Park
With so much history and scenic beauty, there are many appealing sites to keep on your visit wish list while on a day trip or overnight trip to this historic hidden gem. If you're visiting on a weekend, there's a volunteer-run Visitor Center with maps and guidance on what to do. Be prepared to pay the $12 all-day parking fee, and there is the option to purchase smaller increments as well. The park's website details popular attractions such as the Sepulveda Adobe, Reagan Ranch, Mendenhall Oak Tree, Mott Adobe Ruins, Century Lake, Rock Pool, and "M*A*S*H" filming location.
While you can still get to many of them, fires in Malibu have unfortunately destroyed or damaged Sepulveda Adobe and structures of the former Reagan Ranch. You'll want to check out the website ahead of time for the latest updates or stop by the Visitor Center when if it's open. There's a potential to view a lot of wildlife, plants, and trees, as the park is home to over 1000 plant species, 400 bird species, 50 reptiles, amphibians, and 40 mammals. It's also a geologic hotspot with a variety of molten volcanic rock formations from the Conejo Volcanics.
If you're wondering about your furry friend, dogs have limited access inside Malibu Creek State Park. They are permitted in the campground, parking lots, and day-use paved areas, but not allowed on any hiking trail or dirt road, making most of the popular attractions off-limits to them.