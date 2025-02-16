The Historic State Park In Malibu That's A Total Hidden Gem For Hiking And Camping

California's vast size and landscape makes it rich with state parks, with 280 calling the state home, more than any other U.S. state. This includes the towering redwoods at Humboldt Redwoods State Park, America's 'highest-rated state park" and a paradise of towering trees or exploring the 'Birthplace of California at the historic state park of Old Town in San Diego. You'll also find another of California's historic state parks in Malibu, and it's a total hidden gem for hiking and camping.

Malibu Creek State Park is 8,600 acres of scenic beauty nestled in the Santa Monica Mountain range, 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and 7 miles from Malibu Beach. It's home to three designated natural preserves: the 1,920-acre Kaslow Natural Preserve (eagle nesting ground protection); the 730-acre Liberty Canyon Natural Preserve (for valley oak protection); and the 300-acre Udell Gorge Natural Preserves (protecting plants and volcanic formations.)

The first inhabitants were the Chumash Native Americans, followed by settlers to the Malibu Creek Valley in the 1860s. In the early 1900s, 2,000 acres of land became a Country Club where a dam and lake were formed until 20th Century Fox Studios purchased the land to use for filming movie and television productions until 1974. Two notable productions were "The Planet of the Apes" series and the classic TV show "M*A*S*H." California then purchased the land and opened the park to the public in 1976. While it's still used for productions, it's now mostly a hiking and outdoor attraction for visitors and locals.