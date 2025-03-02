The Adventurous Arizona Hiking Trail Full Of Water-Carved Canyons That Leads To A Serene Beach

The views at the beginning of this hike are beautiful, if typical of other natural landscapes of the Southwest. If you stick with it, though, more unique and intriguing sights begin to reveal themselves. As the rough red walls of the canyon rise up around you, you'll find yourself in an almost alien landscape. After the first, relatively easy mile of your journey, you'll arrive at the dry falls. This steep, 30-foot drop is definitely difficult to traverse, but not necessarily as impossible as it appears. It's not immediately obvious what the safest route down is, but with a little exploration, experienced hikers will find their way.

There are many different ways hikers traverse deep into the canyon, but if you don't see a way that appeals to you, consider looking on the right-hand side, near the rock wall. There are some steps that you can take down, but be aware that they are quite far apart, so if you don't have long legs, they might be dangerous to navigate.

As you continue on your way, there will be more steep areas, so you may have more luck navigating the trail on ledges than on the ground. If you doubt a particular way is safe, there's nothing wrong with changing your mind and trying a different route to get to the river — some hikers even crawl part of the way. After all of this, once you've celebrated your victory at the serene, chilly waters of the river, it's time to make your way back up.