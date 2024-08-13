This Millions-Of-Years-Old, Famed National Landmark In Utah Has Collapsed

A section of southern Utah's signature sandstone collapsed in the early afternoon of Thursday, August 8, 2024. The rock, officially known as Double Arch and also referred to as "Toilet Bowl," "Crescent Pool," or "Hole in the Roof," was a popular attraction in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which is filled with otherworldly scenery in Utah. No one was injured when chunks of the formation fell into the waters of Rock Creek Bay, despite video showing people playing nearby moments earlier.

Eyewitness footage obtained by KSL 5 TV captured boaters and swimmers leaping off the formation on the same day that it collapsed. Another person at the scene told KSL he saw a "Volkswagon-sized rock" surrender to gravity, and a separate video showed a massive off-camera splash sending spray skyrocketing up from the water. The mesmerizing natural wonder that collapsed is not the same as the other famous Double Arch in the Windows area of Arches National Park, which is the largest in the park and remains intact.

Regardless of where an event like this happens, these moments remind us to appreciate all of our natural resources before they, too, fade away. The Navajo sandstone that made up this formation has been estimated to be 190 million years old. From one day to the next, it's gone. While geologists seek to understand exactly how this particular arch fell, officials are urging visitors to leave no trace and take no chances to ensure we can preserve the natural monuments still standing for as long as possible.

