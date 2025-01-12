How An Open-Jaw Flight Will Be The Money-Saving Ticket You Need For Your Next Adventure

We're constantly searching for the best ways to travel, whether by finding hacks to zip through TSA or looking into stress-free tricks to pick people up from the airport. However, one of the very first pieces to the puzzle is researching a flight, and when booking a round trip, the most budget-friendly way to do so might be to take an extra step and get an open-jaw flight. These types of trips mean your arrival and departure ports are in different cities and will typically land at the same starting destination (though a double open-jaw itinerary can include four entirely different airports). So, if you're traveling to New York City and deciding between John F. Kennedy or LaGuardia, it could be best to fly into JFK and out of LGA.

Generally, these flights are more cost-effective than traditional routes. Besides potentially being a cheaper option, you can also get more bang for your buck visiting different cities during one trip. Hypothetically speaking, you can travel from Miami, Florida, to Valencia, Spain. To get back to Florida, it may be cheaper to fly from Barcelona. Cities in Europe and Asia are often easily reachable by other forms of transportation, like trains, and train tickets from Valencia to Barcelona range from around $20 to $30. Another alternative to open-jaw flights is booking two one-way tickets to explore all your options and price points.