Maine's Archipelago Of Islands With Cliffs, Caves, And Wild Beauty Are A Pristine Paddler's Playground

The Porcupine Islands are some of Maine's most photographed destinations, yet few people actually visit them. While driving around Mount Desert Island, you'll see the islands lying just offshore of Bar Harbor, extending a few miles east. In all, there are five islands and some smaller keys: Bar, Sheep Porcupine, Burnt Porcupine, Long Porcupine, and Bald Porcupine. Most of the islands are part of Acadia National Park, while The Nature Conservancy owns Long Porcupine.

The islands are named for their appearance: their rounded backs and pointy pine trees resemble a family of porcupines strolling across Frenchman Bay. Like most of the Maine coast, glaciers carved them during the Ice Age. The distinctive shape the ice left, with smooth north faces and sharp precipices on the south, is common in landscapes along the Maine coast.

So, how can you get the best up-close view of these jewels that dot Bar Harbor's sea views? While hiring a private boat charter to explore is a possible option, the most popular method is by sea kayak. Paddling allows you to experience the quiet calm of the scenery, get up close to wildlife, and explore all the nooks and crannies amongst the islands. With easy access from the town of Bar Harbor, changeable conditions, and stunning scenery, the Porcupine Islands provide a wonderful tour of the coastal scenery of Downeast Maine.