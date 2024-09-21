Visit This Breathtaking East Coast Island To Feel Like You're On An Exotic Cyprus Getaway

Any island destination hoping to stack up against Cyprus needs to provide some truly breathtaking scenery. Mount Desert Island welcomes this challenge with show-stopping landscapes that encourage visitors to get out and explore. Home to the striking rocky coasts and serene, gorgeous hikes of Acadia National Park, this island has an extensive roster of natural wonders. Within the park, hikers will have a blast discovering Jordan Pond Path's mountain views or some more strenuous summit paths such as Sargent Mountain, Acadia Mountain, or Cadillac Mountain. Sightseers who enjoy a scenic drive will love cruising along Park Loop Road. Even night owls can appreciate the park by stargazing at Acadia. Head to Jordan Pond or Ocean Path for some of the best night sky views accessible by car.

Mount Desert Island's natural beauty and outdoor adventures don't stop at Acadia National Park. For a relaxing and scenic walk, visit Bar Harbor's Shore Path. This walking path is over a century old and features views of historic inns and the Schoodic Peninsula. If you want to enjoy a tranquil picnic or day of kayaking, visit Maine Coast Heritage Trust sites like Kelley Farm.

Anyone looking for an iconic regional experience should also seek out one of the many excellent local tour boat or ferry operators. Lulu Lobster Boat, which runs tours from May to mid-October, offers a unique lobster boat tour costing $43 for adults and $33 for kids. During the tour, look for the adorable seals and glorious bald eagles that call this region home.

