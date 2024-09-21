Visit This Breathtaking East Coast Island To Feel Like You're On An Exotic Cyprus Getaway
From the charming little city of Bangor to the postcard-worthy scenery at Acadia National Park, Maine offers curious travelers many opportunities for fun and adventure. You might even be familiar with some of the state's claims to tourism fame. Delicious lobster rolls, charming lighthouses, and incredible fall foliage make Maine a delight for vacationing families and solo travelers alike. But did you know that one of Maine's top destinations is an island with views that rival the mountainous shoreside beauty of Cyprus?
Easily reached via car or ferry, Maine's Mount Desert Island stands out for its captivating coastal scenery reminiscent of Cyprus. On a balmy summer day during peak tourism season, the island's magnificent cliffsides overlooking miles of mesmerizing coastline mirror Cyprus' breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Amid all this natural beauty, travelers can find adventures that suit every taste. As the largest island in Maine and the second largest island on the East Coast, Mount Desert Island offer opportunities for unbeatable mountain hikes, great lobster meals, cozy stays at local inns, and so much more.
Coastal views and outdoor recreation on Maine's Mount Desert Island
Any island destination hoping to stack up against Cyprus needs to provide some truly breathtaking scenery. Mount Desert Island welcomes this challenge with show-stopping landscapes that encourage visitors to get out and explore. Home to the striking rocky coasts and serene, gorgeous hikes of Acadia National Park, this island has an extensive roster of natural wonders. Within the park, hikers will have a blast discovering Jordan Pond Path's mountain views or some more strenuous summit paths such as Sargent Mountain, Acadia Mountain, or Cadillac Mountain. Sightseers who enjoy a scenic drive will love cruising along Park Loop Road. Even night owls can appreciate the park by stargazing at Acadia. Head to Jordan Pond or Ocean Path for some of the best night sky views accessible by car.
Mount Desert Island's natural beauty and outdoor adventures don't stop at Acadia National Park. For a relaxing and scenic walk, visit Bar Harbor's Shore Path. This walking path is over a century old and features views of historic inns and the Schoodic Peninsula. If you want to enjoy a tranquil picnic or day of kayaking, visit Maine Coast Heritage Trust sites like Kelley Farm.
Anyone looking for an iconic regional experience should also seek out one of the many excellent local tour boat or ferry operators. Lulu Lobster Boat, which runs tours from May to mid-October, offers a unique lobster boat tour costing $43 for adults and $33 for kids. During the tour, look for the adorable seals and glorious bald eagles that call this region home.
Where to stay and eat on Mount Desert Island
After hiking through Acadia National Park and enjoying a boat ride along the harbor, travelers will need to rest and refuel. Mount Desert Island has visitors covered with several wonderful restaurants and some great accommodation options.
When you're ready for a scrumptious meal, visit Abel's Lobster for lunch or dinner and order some oysters, steamed clams, or a classic lobster roll. While some dishes can get pricey, this spot's delicious food and waterfront views make it worth a visit. Looking for something a little more affordable and laidback? Check out Side Street Bar Harbor for a cup of clam chowder or a pitcher of margaritas during the bar's mid-afternoon Happy Hour.
At night, rest your head at The Inn on Mount Desert. Though it's on the pricier end at several hundred dollars a night, the inn and its cozy rooms, complimentary breakfast, and outdoor area complete with firepits and bocce ball will make guests feel pampered and refreshed. If you're interested in lower rates, consider making a shoulder-season reservation at Bar Harbor Grand Hotel. Early April reservations start at around $160 for a king room, but expect all the island's accommodation rates to shoot up after Memorial Day.