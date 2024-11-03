Routinely On 'America's Best Towns' Lists, This Maine Spot Has Victorian Charm And Artsy Shops

Cradled between the forested peak of Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park and the placid shores of Frenchman Bay, Bar Harbor is a quaint resort town offering endless outdoor thrills. In the early 1900s, Bar Harbor transformed into a summer retreat for the East Coast elite, who ventured north to escape their city's scorching summers. This area is the biggest settlement on the breathtaking Mount Desert Island that feels like an exotic getaway. Amidst Bar Harbor's striking beauty, grand Victorian mansions were built, and the town's main street developed into a charming thoroughfare lined with shops, hotels, and restaurants. Today, the timeless town continues to lure travelers to its fabled coast, where days are spent sailing to remote islets, hiking in Acadia National Park, lounging on beaches, shopping in boutiques, and savoring fresh lobster — Maine's specialty.

Bar Harbor has been able to retain its sense of refined seclusion because of its remote location. The nearest airport is the tiny Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, and Bar Harbor is about a 3.5-hour drive north of Portland. Bar Harbor is at its busiest during the summer months when the sun-dappled days are long and temperatures are warm; May to October is also the ideal time for whale-watching near Bar Harbor. However, Bar Harbor is one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation when the trees flush with autumnal colors in Acadia National Park. Come winter, the town grows hushed and uncrowded, but you can still enjoy snowy activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

