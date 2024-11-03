Routinely On 'America's Best Towns' Lists, This Maine Spot Has Victorian Charm And Artsy Shops
Cradled between the forested peak of Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park and the placid shores of Frenchman Bay, Bar Harbor is a quaint resort town offering endless outdoor thrills. In the early 1900s, Bar Harbor transformed into a summer retreat for the East Coast elite, who ventured north to escape their city's scorching summers. This area is the biggest settlement on the breathtaking Mount Desert Island that feels like an exotic getaway. Amidst Bar Harbor's striking beauty, grand Victorian mansions were built, and the town's main street developed into a charming thoroughfare lined with shops, hotels, and restaurants. Today, the timeless town continues to lure travelers to its fabled coast, where days are spent sailing to remote islets, hiking in Acadia National Park, lounging on beaches, shopping in boutiques, and savoring fresh lobster — Maine's specialty.
Bar Harbor has been able to retain its sense of refined seclusion because of its remote location. The nearest airport is the tiny Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, and Bar Harbor is about a 3.5-hour drive north of Portland. Bar Harbor is at its busiest during the summer months when the sun-dappled days are long and temperatures are warm; May to October is also the ideal time for whale-watching near Bar Harbor. However, Bar Harbor is one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation when the trees flush with autumnal colors in Acadia National Park. Come winter, the town grows hushed and uncrowded, but you can still enjoy snowy activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
What to see and do in Bar Harbor
To get your bearings in Bar Harbor, take a stroll around Main Street, dotted with quaint shops and eateries that lead down to the water. The town brims with many lovely boutiques and galleries, but don't miss The Rock and Art Shop for unique knick-knacks, plants, and home decor. Island Artisans offers locally-made jewelry, paintings, glass art, and pottery, while In the Woods has carved wooden sculptures, utensils, and toys. For Bar Harbor-themed souvenirs, head to the family-owned Little Village Gifts. At Agamont Park, you can see picture-perfect views of Frenchman Bay and walk down to the waterfront Shore Path, which skirts the coastline and is lined with historic Victorian estates.
Outside of town, Bar Harbor's vast natural bounty beckons. You can board a maritime cruise with Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. to observe whales, puffins, and lighthouses during the summer and fall months. Inland, head into Acadia National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the country. Home to Cadillac Mountain, the highest summit on the North Atlantic seaboard, the park promises beauty at every turn, offering various hiking trails, horse-drawn carriage tours, and scenic drives. During the summer months, you can cool off at Sand Beach, a wide sandy cove known for its clear turquoise waves, but in the fall, there are beautiful hikes for fall foliage in Acadia National Park.
Where to stay in Bar Harbor
Commanding a distinctive rocky perch on Frenchman Bay, the grand Bar Harbor Inn is a sprawling historic retreat on Shore Path with magnificent ocean views. The iconic hotel dates back to 1887, and though it has been recently remodeled, it still retains a classic New England charm. The inn boasts elegant rooms and suites, multiple restaurants (including the Reading Room for fine dining or the alfresco Terrace Grille), and an outdoor pool and spa. A Tripadvisor reviewer comments, "Not only is it the most beautiful, everything you could want is within walking distance. Our room was luxurious!"
If you prefer to stay in the heart of Bar Harbor's Main Street, the Bar Harbor Grand Hotel was built as a replica of the 19th-century Rodick House, which was once Bar Harbor's largest and most luxurious hotel. With charming rooms, an outdoor pool, and a delicious buffet breakfast, the hotel is a delightful sanctuary to return to after exploring Bar Harbor's many delights.