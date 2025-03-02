North Carolina's 'Land Of Waterfalls' Is A Wildly Underrated Lush City With Fantastic Attractions

With a title like "Land of Waterfalls," it should come as no surprise that Brevard is a hiking mecca. If waterfalls are what you're after, you'll find over 250 in the area. Among these, Connestee Falls is arguably the most popular. You can check it out near Highway 276 — a small overlook makes it easy to enjoy the 85-foot-tall water feature. Glen Cannon Falls is also nearby, but since it's on private property, you can only catch a glimpse of it from the road.

John Rock Trail Loop is a hot hiking spot in Brevard. Climbing over 1,000 feet across 4.6 miles, it winds through a lush forest with multiple streams, gaining enough altitude to offer expansive views of Transylvania County. For something even longer, you can hike to Twin Falls and Clawhammer Falls via Avery Creek Road. It's nearly 7 miles long and climbs almost 1,000 feet, but you're rewarded with two picturesque waterfalls nestled among the overgrown hills.

As wonderful as the hiking is in Brevard, its mountain biking scene is even better. You'll have over 350 miles of singletrack in the region, including around 4 miles on Daniel Ridge Loop and over 10 miles of riding on Butter Gap to Cat Gap Trail. The Pisgah National Forest is the backdrop for most of the action, so be sure to check out its trail system if you're traveling with your bike. Left your ride at home? Grab a rental bike at The Hub.