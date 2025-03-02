North Carolina's 'Land Of Waterfalls' Is A Wildly Underrated Lush City With Fantastic Attractions
While Asheville and the Outer Banks pull in most of the tourists to North Carolina, don't sleep on the small town of Brevard. Less than an hour from Asheville in Transylvania County, it puts you near some of the best hiking and biking in the entire state — including a wonderful state park with hidden waterfalls. In fact, Brevard is often referred to as the "Land of Waterfalls," and you'll have ample opportunity to get out into the Appalachian Mountains to explore lush forests that are shockingly photogenic.
Brevard features more than just outdoor adventures, with a handful of top-notch breweries available right in town. It's also home to the Crystal Mountain Gem Mine, which is an excellent spot for kids to sift through the dirt and look for rare gems. All the different attractions and amenities make Brevard a surprisingly well-rounded city despite a population under 10,000. If you can, consider flying into the Asheville Regional Airport for a quick drive to Brevard. Charlotte offers a larger airport but is a bit further away, though flying in here gives you a chance to see a stunning destination filled with historic homes, parks, and secret gardens.
Hiking and biking in Brevard, North Carolina
With a title like "Land of Waterfalls," it should come as no surprise that Brevard is a hiking mecca. If waterfalls are what you're after, you'll find over 250 in the area. Among these, Connestee Falls is arguably the most popular. You can check it out near Highway 276 — a small overlook makes it easy to enjoy the 85-foot-tall water feature. Glen Cannon Falls is also nearby, but since it's on private property, you can only catch a glimpse of it from the road.
John Rock Trail Loop is a hot hiking spot in Brevard. Climbing over 1,000 feet across 4.6 miles, it winds through a lush forest with multiple streams, gaining enough altitude to offer expansive views of Transylvania County. For something even longer, you can hike to Twin Falls and Clawhammer Falls via Avery Creek Road. It's nearly 7 miles long and climbs almost 1,000 feet, but you're rewarded with two picturesque waterfalls nestled among the overgrown hills.
As wonderful as the hiking is in Brevard, its mountain biking scene is even better. You'll have over 350 miles of singletrack in the region, including around 4 miles on Daniel Ridge Loop and over 10 miles of riding on Butter Gap to Cat Gap Trail. The Pisgah National Forest is the backdrop for most of the action, so be sure to check out its trail system if you're traveling with your bike. Left your ride at home? Grab a rental bike at The Hub.
The best breweries and restaurants in Brevard, North Carolina
After a long day out in the wilderness, Brevard gives you plenty of ways to unwind and recharge. Oskar Blues Brewery is an easy recommendation — along with delicious craft beer, you can enjoy a variety of hearty American dishes on a lovely outdoor patio. Live music is available throughout the year, too, so be sure to check the online schedule to see if you can make it to one of Oskar Blue's many events.
A wealth of other breweries can be found in the small town of Brevard, including Ecusta Brewing Company, Brevard Brewing Company, Noblebräu Brewing, and Griffon & Sphynx. If you still have energy after an epic hike or ride, consider hopping from one to the next, as many of these are located within a few blocks of each other.
Though there's nothing quite like Charlotte's underrated market with authentic Italian goods, you can still enjoy some fine dining at Vescovo. This chef-owned restaurant in Brevard serves elegant food, wine, and cocktails in an intimate 42-seat restaurant. The Bohemian Restaurant is another refined choice — with plenty of outdoor seating and a menu that takes you around the world; it's an extraordinary place to spend the evening.