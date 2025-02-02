Charlotte's Underrated, Authentic Market Offers A Taste Of Italy With Imported Goods And Local Charm
While the Corti Brothers grocery store in California is known for starting a "gourmet revolution," Enzo's Italian Market brings traditional ingredients to North Carolina. Some venture to the state for its charming yet affordable cities, like the artsy shopping mecca of Hickory, but the next time you're in Charlotte, you can taste authentic Italian produce by stopping by this site located just outside the city. With two locations in the Carolinas, Enzo's has been selling the highest quality traditional Italian foods since 2009.
Enzo's is a cornucopia of Italy's succulent flavors, all handled with the utmost care and authenticity. Delicious semolina bread is baked fresh daily, enveloping the delightful store with a sensational smell. The deli is an ideal destination to find ingredients for the perfect charcuterie board, including meats imported from Italy, like soppressata. The shop carries major Italian wines to complement any meal and imports desserts directly from the old country. There are also rows of dry goods like pasta and canned fish, as well as take-and-bake prepared meals that will fill your home with the rustic and divine smells of Italy.
Enzo's wide food, wine, and friendly atmosphere
What Italian market would be complete without providing the perfect selection of vino to complement a hearty meal? Enzo's carries all of the essential wine varietals, from gold standards like prosecco, pinot grigio, and chianti to some of the more particular gems like verdicchio and franciacorta. The desserts sold at Enzo's are perfect for capping off any meal, with many being imported directly from Italy, like cannolis, gelato, and cake.
One can expect a warm greeting from the staff of Enzo's when they enter. It was founded by Enzo LoRe, a Sicilian immigrant who was passionate about bringing handmade Italian sausage (not to mention meatballs, pork, and beef braciole) to North Carolina. The market has become an institution of Charlotte, with many locals espousing breathless praise for the establishment. One Yelper says of the place, "My husband's mother was born and raised in Italy, and he said the food tasted like home."
With all the places one can go to get delicious food in North Carolina, Enzo's is also a necessary visit that will turn your kitchen into your Nonna's in no time. Foodies should also check out the ultimate scenic road trip through North Carolina with unbeatable barbecue.