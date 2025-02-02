Charlotte's Underrated, Authentic Market Offers A Taste Of Italy With Imported Goods And Local Charm

What Italian market would be complete without providing the perfect selection of vino to complement a hearty meal? Enzo's carries all of the essential wine varietals, from gold standards like prosecco, pinot grigio, and chianti to some of the more particular gems like verdicchio and franciacorta. The desserts sold at Enzo's are perfect for capping off any meal, with many being imported directly from Italy, like cannolis, gelato, and cake.

One can expect a warm greeting from the staff of Enzo's when they enter. It was founded by Enzo LoRe, a Sicilian immigrant who was passionate about bringing handmade Italian sausage (not to mention meatballs, pork, and beef braciole) to North Carolina. The market has become an institution of Charlotte, with many locals espousing breathless praise for the establishment. One Yelper says of the place, "My husband's mother was born and raised in Italy, and he said the food tasted like home."

With all the places one can go to get delicious food in North Carolina, Enzo's is also a necessary visit that will turn your kitchen into your Nonna's in no time. Foodies should also check out the ultimate scenic road trip through North Carolina with unbeatable barbecue.